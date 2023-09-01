Elliott Homes and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Join Forces Once Again to Present the 2024 Mississippi Gulf Coast Dream Home Campaign
Elliott Homes shares the road to 8 Million Dollars raised for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and what is in store for the 2024 Mississippi Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream Home.
Ocean Springs, MS, September 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elliott Homes is excited to announce their continued partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in the creation of the 2024 Dream Home, situated in the picturesque Mississippi Gulf Coast region. This remarkable collaboration aims to raise funds for the fight against childhood cancer, with all proceeds from the Dream Home campaign and raffle directly benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Since their initial participation in the Dream Home campaigns in 2012, Elliott Homes has exemplified their unwavering commitment to supporting the mission of St. Jude. The collective efforts of the community and the Elliott Homes team have resulted in raising over $7,000,000 for the invaluable cause of combating childhood cancer. The 2024 Dream Home campaign is an invitation for the community to rally behind this noble cause once again. By participating in the annual raffle, individuals have a chance to win the stunning St. Jude Dream Home, while contributing to the ongoing battle against pediatric cancer.
Amidst the backdrop of evolving economic trends and the significance of health and well-being in the post-pandemic era, the Mississippi Gulf Coast region has witnessed a surge in demand for affordable and health-conscious living spaces. The 2024 Dream Home, valued at $319,900, thoughtfully addresses these contemporary needs by incorporating value-driven features tailored to the current market. Nestled in the heart of Ocean Springs, the exquisite Savannah Estates community has been selected as the ideal location for the Dream Home.
The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, estimated 1653 sq. ft. Royale Craftsman is a testament to Elliott Homes' commitment to affordability, health, technology, safety, connectivity, and multi-generational living. The meticulously planned Savannah Estates community features meandering sidewalks that foster human connectivity, while environmentally friendly green spaces incorporate natural water cleansing systems. With a focus on indoor air quality, the Dream Home is equipped with advanced clean air systems to ensure residents breathe toxin-free air, contributing to their overall well-being.
Elliott Homes has seamlessly integrated smart home technology into the Dream Home, empowering homeowners with features such as security, lighting, temperature control, home monitoring, and lockability. The comprehensive security and camera system provide peace of mind both on-site and remotely, reinforcing the sense of safety that defines the Dream Home experience.
As part of their aspiring journey, Elliott Homes aims to surpass the record-breaking $1,004,000 fundraising milestone achieved with last year’s campaign. The Company has set an ambitious goal of selling 10,500 tickets and raising $1,050,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. By participating in this campaign, individuals not only stand a chance to win the 2024 Dream Home but also play an active role in advancing the critical cause of pediatric cancer research.
Stay tuned for forthcoming updates as the final details of the 2024 Dream Home campaign are meticulously finalized. For inquiries or more information, please visit Elliott Home’s Dream Home Website.
Contact
Elliott Homes
Kaitlyn Galle
844-289-3554
https://myelliotthome.com/
Kaitlyn Galle
844-289-3554
https://myelliotthome.com/
