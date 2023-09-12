Mission Microwave Announces One-Kilowatt Ku-Band SSPA/BUC for Satellite Gateways and Teleports

Leading manufacturer of Solid State Power Amplifiers announces a one-kilowatt Ku-Band Block Upconverter, enabling teleports and satellite gateways to take advantage of the reliability and efficiency offered by Gallium Nitride (GaN) amplifiers in a compact hub-mount design.