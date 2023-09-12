Rory Sparrow, Former NBA Player and Executive, Launches the Sparrow Foundation Institute

Former NBA player and accomplished executive Rory Sparrow has announced the establishment of the Sparrow Foundation Institute (SFI), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing clean energy initiatives, promoting sustainability, and empowering underserved communities through education and workforce development. Leveraging his extensive experience in both the sports and corporate worlds, Rory Sparrow is determined to create a lasting impact on communities in need.