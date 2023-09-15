Venture Makes a Mark in Education: Back-to-School Supply Drive Benefits Over 100 Students

Venture Real Estate's "Venture Cares" initiative organized a successful Back-to-School Supply Donation Drive, benefiting over 100 children in two states. CEO Jared Phillips highlighted education's vital role in thriving communities and emphasized their commitment to community engagement. The drive, supported by local businesses and volunteers, reached six school districts. This initiative reflects Venture's dedication to making a meaningful, lasting impact in the communities they serve.