Building Bright Futures: Acquire Fosters Learning by Donating Essential School Supplies

Acquire, a local Raleigh marketing firm located in North Hills, collected and donated notebooks, pens, pencils, scissors, folders, and other essential school supplies during the month of August. The management team of Acquire encouraged their staff to donate school supplies for elementary school students and pledged to match the amount of donations from their staff, equaling over $500 worth of items.