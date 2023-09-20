Building Bright Futures: Acquire Fosters Learning by Donating Essential School Supplies
Acquire, a local Raleigh marketing firm located in North Hills, collected and donated notebooks, pens, pencils, scissors, folders, and other essential school supplies during the month of August. The management team of Acquire encouraged their staff to donate school supplies for elementary school students and pledged to match the amount of donations from their staff, equaling over $500 worth of items.
Raleigh, NC, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As students return back to school, the reoccurring shortage of school supplies is brought back in to the eyes of the community. It is no secret that teachers often dip into their own paychecks to stock their classrooms and ensure every student has the supplies they need to succeed for the school year. Even with staff contributions, students’ options are limited and there is a clear divide amongst individuals that can afford to the lengthy list of school supplies and individuals that it does not fit their family budget.
Acquire, a local Raleigh marketing firm located in North Hills, collected and donated notebooks, pens, pencils, scissors, folders and other essential school supplies during the month of August. The management team of Acquire encouraged their staff to donate school supplies for elementary school students and pledged to match the amount donations from their staff, equaling over $500 worth of items. Junior Director, Logan Waite, and other employees personally delivered the supplies to Creech Road Elementary School.
“We are so grateful for Acquires Back to School Drive! The students we serve come from various socioeconomic backgrounds and they will be so grateful to receive the supplies. Thanks to the drive it will allow us to properly prepare our students for their transition back into their traditional school setting!”
Acquire employs business professionals from the Raleigh-Durham and surrounding areas. They aim to not only make an impact on each employee’s career through professional development and leadership opportunities, but they also want to make an impact on the local community and future generations. The Back to School Drive, along with Toys for Tots and volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club are some of the re-occurring ways Acquire practices community involvement.
