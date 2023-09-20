Where to Plan "Axe-Citing" Fall and Holiday Activities: Dueling Axes, with Locations in Downtown Columbus and New Albany
Tackle the upcoming Fall season by planning your Halloween plans and holiday parties in advance and taking advantage of Dueling Axes' various drink specials.
Columbus, OH, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Take on the adventure of the exciting sport of axe throwing in Columbus, Ohio with new monthly drink specials, an Oktoberfest drink offer, Football drink specials, holiday party planning and an axe throwing league at Dueling Axes. Whether you're looking for a new Fall date night idea, where to watch Football or book your holiday parties, Dueling Axes has everything in store.
See below what axe throwers can expect to enjoy at Dueling Axes' Downtown and New Albany locations:
Monthly Drink Specials
Dueling Axes keeps it "axe-citing" with ever-changing monthly drink specials. For the month of September, guests can enjoy a "September Sling" cocktail made with New Amsterdam Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Blue Curaçao, garnished with Maraschino Cherries, splash of Pineapple Juice and topped with Sprite. Shoot your shot with their specialty shot of the month "3D Glasses" layered with Grenadine, Peach Schnapps, Vodka and Blue Curaçao. Upgrade your shot of the month for $10 and take home a souvenir shot glass.
Oktoberfest
Can't make it to Oktoberfest? Come to Dueling Axes. Oktoberfest is upon us having started on September 16 and going on until October 3. Dueling Axes is bringing the Munich festival to their Ohio locations with Oktoberfest beers all month long for September and October with Samuel Adams OctoberFest and Great Lakes Oktoberfest.
Ohio State Buckeyes Football Specials
Get your Buckeyes gear ready and head over to Dueling Axes to support the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. Throughout the season, guests can watch the game on multiple 75" TVs at either Dueling Axes locations and enjoy their full-service bar. Dueling Axes is offering a special drink promotion consisting of $15 domestic bucket specials all day and $10 pitchers of domestic drafts.
Halloween
Bring out the family and celebrate Halloween during the weekend of October 27 - 29 at Dueling Axes. Boys and "ghouls" who come to Dueling Axes can receive a free candy bag (while supplies last). Parents can also get in on the fun by coming in costume and receiving a free Dueling Axes shot glass with their first purchase of an alcoholic beverage.
Holiday Parties
Book the ultimate Friendsgiving party, family holiday outing or corporate/work Christmas party for the holiday season. Both Dueling Axes locations have a full-service bar and allow outside food so guests can plan accordingly for their party needs. Named 2023 Top Team Building Service Provider and "Editor's Choice" designation by Manage HR Magazine earlier this summer, guests can experience why Dueling Axes is the top choice for large party experiences. For more information on group inquiries, visit www.theduelingaxes.com/groups.
Fall Axe Throwing League
Put your axe throwing skills to the test with Dueling Axes' Fall Axe Throwing League. Whether you're an axe throwing veteran or newfound lover of the sport, visit www.theduelingaxes.com/league for more information on their 8-week long Fall league.
Walk-ins are always welcome upon axe throwing availability or to just grab a drink at their bar but guests can also reserve a spot online at www.theduelingaxes.com/reservations.
For more information on Dueling Axes, visit www.theduelingaxes.com.
About Dueling Axes
Originated from Ohio, with locations in Downtown Columbus, New Albany / Gahanna and Las Vegas, Nevada, Dueling Axes is the nation’s premiere indoor axe throwing lounge. Satisfying the drive for new experiences, axe throwing is a fun and safe activity for groups of all sizes. Similar to darts, but way more exciting, you now can experience the unique sport of axe throwing in a safe, comfortable, and modern setting. Let’s face it, you’ve thought of what it would be like to throw an axe – now you have the chance to bring your primal desires to life. With our unique approach to the sport, we’ve created a one-of-a-kind atmosphere and facility that sets us apart from the competition. No beards or flannel required. Visit their website for more information.
Their location in Downtown Columbus is located at 309 S. 4th Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. They are open Wednesday - Thursday from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m., Saturday from noon - 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon - 8 p.m.
Visit www.theduelingaxes.com/locations/columbus-oh for more information on this location.
Their location in New Albany is located at 5780 North Hamilton Road, Suite A, Columbus, Ohio 43230. They are open Monday - Thursday from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. - 12 a.m., Saturday from noon - 12 a.m. and Sunday from noon - 8 p.m.
Visit www.theduelingaxes.com/locations/gahanna-new-albany for more information on this location.
