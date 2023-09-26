New Principled Technologies Study Highlights the Benefits of Using Dell ProSupport Plus for Management and Monitoring Tasks
Principled Technologies (PT) found that Dell ProSupport Plus could present significant time savings on recurring management tasks compared to a manual management approach.
Durham, NC, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- While businesses may select Dell ProSupport Plus for PCs as a service plan for support and damage coverage, they might not be aware of the automated and customizable management features included with ProSupport Plus. These features could help keep IT admins from getting bogged down with repetitive work and free them up for productivity elsewhere. In tests comparing recurring management tasks with ProSupport Plus and with a manual management approach, PT discovered that among other time-saving tasks, admins could push out device updates to an entire fleet in 37 seconds. When they extrapolated hands-on results to a 1,000-device fleet, they found that organizations could save as much as 641 hours per year with ProSupport Plus.
According to the report, “With these time savings, IT admins could have more capacity to provide technical support to your employees, maintain important hardware, mentor other members of their department, and keep current on security procedures. Management and monitoring can be a challenging job, but with minimal setup times, helpful monitoring features, and potentially significant time savings, ProSupport Plus can help alleviate the IT burden.”
To learn more about the test cases and see additional results, read the report: https://facts.pt/PELu7lm.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
