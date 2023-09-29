Student Loan Repayments to Resume in October: My Education Solutions Provides Student Loan Management Services for Borrowers Pressed for Time and Money

After a three-year pause, over 43 million Americans who have student loans are required to resume repayments in October. For many, adding a large expense to their monthly budget will make it difficult for them to buy homes, start businesses, and save for retirement. Foregoing monthly payments has become a serious consideration by many borrowers. However, there are options that should be considered first, including the use of Student Loan Management Firms such as My Education Solutions.