A New Book That Helps Kids Understand the Power of Change: There Will Always Be
Lufkin, TX, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Gayatri Raina Releases Children's Book
Book: There Will Always Be
Sudden changes and transitions can be hard for children. Moving, a loss, parents going to work, etc., are experiences many kids face and yet find it hard to find the social emotional tools they need to deal with such situations. Mindfulness can be hard to practice for adults, let alone kids. Wouldn’t it be easy if we had a proven way of helping kids see the power of meditation, change and a positive attitude early in life?
It is critical that we show kids early the positive aspects of change and its permanence in our lives. Gifting them the confidence to stand tall in front of all the changes they will inevitably face in their lives.
The one-of-a-kind book, “There Will Always Be,” shows little kids the beauty in the ups and downs they will face daily, because just like change, there are some things that are always constant to catch us when we fall.
With the affirmations this book holds, a child can see that while change is the only constant, the one thing you can always count on is the love of your family and yourself.
Written for kids aged six through eight, the end of the book has reading comprehension questions that would be useful for parents and teachers.
“A must read for every child to have them learn the power of love and their own innerstrength." – Aditi Wardhan Singh, founder of RaisingWorldChildren.com
About the author: Dr. Gayatri Raina is a dentist by profession who came into the world of books with a desire for children everywhere to know how change is not always a bad thing. What began as a short poem became a message of affirmations for the world.
What makes her perspective so relevant is her love for the world and daily practices that keep her grounded and confident. Today, Gayatri lives in Lufkin, Texas, with her two beautiful children and a shitzu. You can find the book link to buy below.
www.amazon.com/There-Will-Always-Childrens-Affirmations/dp/B0CJN3MD33
