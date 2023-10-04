Divebell Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification
San Francisco, CA, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Divebell, a best-in-class automated data discovery, privacy, and security platform, announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification. The certification affirms that Divebell’s information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 security, privacy, and confidentiality standards.
This independent validation of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries. Divebell is built by experts with deep experience in the software security industry at companies like Vontu and Symantec who prioritize world-class security practices that exceed the stringent audit and regulatory requirements.
“We don’t just meet the legal and audit requirements but actively integrate them into every aspect of our product to better protect our customers,” says Jeremy Mailen, CTO and Co-founder of Divebell. “Using Divebell allows our customers to automate data compliance continuously and securely with our Data Discovery Platform. We wouldn’t be satisfied doing anything less internally with how we provide those services.” Divebell is now on its way to completing SOC2 type 2 certification as it continues to strive for excellence in data privacy, automation, and compliance.
To learn more about how their SOC2 certification benefits our customers, vendors, and partners, please visit: https://www.divebell.com/blog-post/why-divebells-soc-2-certification-is-good-for-you.
