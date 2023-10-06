The Shine Initiative, Inc. Announces Departure of Executive Director Fred Kaelin; Director of Development, Charisse Murphy, Named Interim Executive Director
Worcester, MA, October 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Shine Initiative’s Executive Director, Fred Kaelin, has announced his resignation, effective November 24, 2023. The Shine Initiative’s Board of Directors has appointed Charisse Murphy as Interim Executive Director. After five years at the helm of the Shine Initiative, Kaelin is leaving to pursue a new position as the Executive Director of The Jordan Porco Foundation, based in Hartford, CT.
“We thank Fred for his leadership and vision for the organization over the past five years,” said Board Chair Jim Notaro, “during his tenure the Shine Initiative grew in many ways, and he is leaving us in a position of strength. While we are sad to see him go, we wish him well in his future endeavors and are glad that he will remain in youth mental health. And we are excited to announce that our current Director of Development, Charisse Murphy, has been appointed Interim Executive Director. Charisse’s experience in fund development, program design, and leadership across several area nonprofits will ensure a smooth transition.”
Kaelin’s early tenure at The Shine Initiative included leading the creation of a new website and rebranding for the organization that embraced youth voice, increased accessibility, and grew its visibility. He then guided the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic and transitioned it from a fiscal sponsorship under the Community Foundation of North Central MA to a standalone 501(c)(3) charitable organization. In the final years of his tenure Shine’s revenue and reach have grown, most notably securing ARPA funds from the City of Worcester to expand Shine’s Mindmatters programming throughout the Worcester Public School district over the next two years.
“I am proud of what the Shine team has accomplished over the past five years to strengthen the organization and to reach more youth,” Kaelin said, “and I am so pleased that my multi-talented colleague, Charisse Murphy, has been named Interim Executive Director. I look forward to seeing where Shine goes next.”
Murphy added, “It’s been great collaborating with Fred for the past year and a half to build Shine’s development department and allow for strategic growth, and I wish him nothing but the best. I know he will do great wherever he is. I appreciate the Board’s faith in me and am excited to take Shine into this next phase.”
Murphy first joined the Shine Initiative in September 2020 as a new Board Director before becoming its first Director of Development in April 2022. Prior to joining the organization she held development roles at Worcester State University, YOU, Inc., and LUK, Inc., and started her career in the Worcester area in 2009 as the Director of the DYS Community Support Program at YOU, Inc. She is also the founder of emPOWER ME!, a program for young girls, ages 10-18 to help empower girls to access a limitless future.
“We thank Fred for his leadership and vision for the organization over the past five years,” said Board Chair Jim Notaro, “during his tenure the Shine Initiative grew in many ways, and he is leaving us in a position of strength. While we are sad to see him go, we wish him well in his future endeavors and are glad that he will remain in youth mental health. And we are excited to announce that our current Director of Development, Charisse Murphy, has been appointed Interim Executive Director. Charisse’s experience in fund development, program design, and leadership across several area nonprofits will ensure a smooth transition.”
Kaelin’s early tenure at The Shine Initiative included leading the creation of a new website and rebranding for the organization that embraced youth voice, increased accessibility, and grew its visibility. He then guided the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic and transitioned it from a fiscal sponsorship under the Community Foundation of North Central MA to a standalone 501(c)(3) charitable organization. In the final years of his tenure Shine’s revenue and reach have grown, most notably securing ARPA funds from the City of Worcester to expand Shine’s Mindmatters programming throughout the Worcester Public School district over the next two years.
“I am proud of what the Shine team has accomplished over the past five years to strengthen the organization and to reach more youth,” Kaelin said, “and I am so pleased that my multi-talented colleague, Charisse Murphy, has been named Interim Executive Director. I look forward to seeing where Shine goes next.”
Murphy added, “It’s been great collaborating with Fred for the past year and a half to build Shine’s development department and allow for strategic growth, and I wish him nothing but the best. I know he will do great wherever he is. I appreciate the Board’s faith in me and am excited to take Shine into this next phase.”
Murphy first joined the Shine Initiative in September 2020 as a new Board Director before becoming its first Director of Development in April 2022. Prior to joining the organization she held development roles at Worcester State University, YOU, Inc., and LUK, Inc., and started her career in the Worcester area in 2009 as the Director of the DYS Community Support Program at YOU, Inc. She is also the founder of emPOWER ME!, a program for young girls, ages 10-18 to help empower girls to access a limitless future.
Contact
The Shine InitiativeContact
Charisse Murphy
508-762-3610
www.ShineInitiative.org/
Charisse Murphy
508-762-3610
www.ShineInitiative.org/
Multimedia
Categories