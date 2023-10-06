Exclusive Fundraiser to Support Democratic Leadership: LeRoy J. Jones Jr. Event Sponsored by Mohammed Naeem, CEO of Sunrise Group of Companies
On Tuesday, October 10th, 2023, an exclusive fundraising event will take place in Staten Island, New York. This private gathering, by invitation only, is sponsored by Mr. Mohammed Naeem, Founder and CEO of Sunrise Group of Companies, and is designed to rally support for LeRoy J. Jones Jr., a dedicated champion of Democratic values and a prominent figure in New Jersey politics.
Irvington, NJ, October 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, an exclusive fundraising event will take place in Staten Island, New York. This private gathering, by invitation only, is sponsored by Mr. Mohammed Naeem, Founder and CEO of Sunrise Group of Companies, and is designed to rally support for LeRoy J. Jones Jr., a dedicated champion of Democratic values and a prominent figure in New Jersey politics.
LeRoy J. Jones Jr. stands as a stalwart advocate for social and economic justice. Elected as NJDSC Chairman on June 17, 2021, he also serves as the Chairman of the Essex County Democratic Committee, having played a pivotal role in expanding the party's influence in New Jersey's most Democratic county. His extensive career includes four terms in the New Jersey General Assembly, representing the 27th Legislative District, as well as positions as Essex County Freeholder and municipal government administrator. A lifelong resident of East Orange, he resides with his wife, Jaqueline.
In his current role as Chair of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee and Essex County Democratic Committee, Chairman Jones continues to advance key initiatives and advocate for crucial issues.
The event promises an evening of engagement and dialogue between influential leaders, community advocates, and supporters of the Democratic Party. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to interact with both LeRoy J. Jones Jr. and Mr. Mohammed Naeem, gaining insights into their respective contributions to the political landscape and their shared commitment to driving positive change.
About LeRoy J. Jones Jr.: LeRoy J. Jones Jr. is a distinguished American politician known for his outstanding service as a State Legislator, County Freeholder, and municipal government administrator. He is a tireless advocate for racial, social, and economic justice and has made significant contributions to the Democratic Party and his community.
About Mohammed Naeem: Mohammed Naeem is the Founder and CEO of Sunrise Group of Companies, a dynamic organization dedicated to making a positive impact through philanthropy and entrepreneurial ventures. With a strong commitment to social causes, Mr. Naeem has been at the forefront of initiatives that promote positive change in society.
About Sunrise Group of Companies: Sunrise Group of Companies is a leading conglomerate dedicated to making a positive impact on society through its diverse portfolio of businesses and philanthropic initiatives.
For media inquiries or for more information about this invitation-only event, please contact: Anwer Qureishi, Email: aqureishi@sunrisegoc.com Telephone: 973-444-1772.
Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: Laila Restaurant and Lounge, 45 Page Ave., Staten Island, NY 10309
