Exclusive Fundraiser to Support Democratic Leadership: LeRoy J. Jones Jr. Event Sponsored by Mohammed Naeem, CEO of Sunrise Group of Companies

On Tuesday, October 10th, 2023, an exclusive fundraising event will take place in Staten Island, New York. This private gathering, by invitation only, is sponsored by Mr. Mohammed Naeem, Founder and CEO of Sunrise Group of Companies, and is designed to rally support for LeRoy J. Jones Jr., a dedicated champion of Democratic values and a prominent figure in New Jersey politics.