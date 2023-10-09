The Home Depot Foundation and Lions Clubs International Join Forces to Support an Affordable Housing Project in Las Vegas
The Home Depot Foundation, through its associate volunteer force Team Depot, completed a service project for low-income and homeless individuals in Southern Nevada, in partnership with Valerio Zanoli’s Helping Vegas and the Las Vegas Host Lions Club.
Las Vegas, NV, October 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On any given night, more than half a million Americans are without a roof over their heads. This is not an issue that can be overlooked. It is a humanitarian crisis that affects us all.
Yet, amidst the despair, sparks of hope and compassion persist. Organizations like The Home Depot Foundation and Lions Clubs International are relentlessly committed to making a difference. Every year, an impressive 45,000 Home Depot associates roll up their sleeves and get involved in over 2,000 volunteering projects nationwide. Parallelly, an army of 1.4 million people worldwide, guided by the motto “We Serve,” strives to improve the lives of those who need it most. Their dedication and service are a beacon of hope for many.
On October 5, 2023, dozens of volunteers from several Home Depot stores and the Las Vegas Host Lions Club gathered in downtown Las Vegas, united by their shared mission and ambitious task: The renovation of 2 rooming houses that will be the future homes of 25 individuals in dire straits. They worked alongside film director and social entrepreneur Valerio Zanoli, who, over the years, has housed over 700 underserved families through his project Helping Vegas.
This is a much-needed initiative, which was selected for the profound impact it will have on the homeless and low-income community. The 2 facilities will be used by Clark County Social Service to house the weakest members of our society and ease the affordable housing shortage that particularly affects Southern Nevada.
Keith Emord, the Team Depot captain, praised this undertaking: “When you are presented an opportunity to give back to your community by upgrading a housing facility to be used by Las Vegas nonprofits to house local homeless veterans and low-income individuals, you do the right thing. You roll up your sleeves and grab a paint brush or roller. The volunteers of the Home Depot graciously and selflessly volunteered their time to accomplish the task at hand. With the assistance of Valerio Zanoli and his team, the Team Depot volunteers rose to the challenge. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to be part of this worthy project.”
The Las Vegas Host Lions Club, the local chapter of the world-renowned organization, has actively backed this endeavor for over 2 years. Its members have contributed their time, knowledge, and connections to ensure that the 2 buildings could be renovated and continue serving as a precious resource in the fight against homelessness. During the volunteering event, the Lions Club provided lunch and refreshments, under the supervision of former club presidents Gloria and Donald Watson.
To learn more about this project, visit www.roominghouses.info
About The Home Depot Foundation:
The Home Depot Foundation, the nonprofit arm of The Home Depot, works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters, and train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap. Since 2011, the Foundation has provided more than 2 million hours of sweat equity to address the immediate needs within its neighborhoods, has invested more than $475 million in veteran causes, and has improved more than 55,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program.
About Las Vegas Host Lions Club:
The Las Vegas Host Lions Club is part of Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 48,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the globe. The Las Vegas Host Lions Club is the oldest Lions Club in Las Vegas and has at its core a mission statement that is compelling and important: To empower volunteers to serve their communities and meet humanitarian needs. The Lions proudly support numerous local organizations and charities dedicated to the most vulnerable populations, such as the Blind Center of Nevada, the Lions Burn Center at UMC and the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.
For inquiries, please contact:
Hope Jensen
Communications Manager, The Home Depot Foundation
Hope_Jensen@homedepot.com
