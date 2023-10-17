Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano Bellator 300 Fight Most Watched Female Fight in Brazil Since 2018

Cris Cyborg proves she is still one of the biggest names in Brazilian Mixed Martial Arts, as her Bellator 300 Victory over #1 contender Cat Zingano on the Globo owned Combate broadcast network was a rating success in Brazil earning a 70+ ratings percent share making it the most watched female fight in the country since 2008 and the most watched Female Bellator MMA fight in the history of Brazil.