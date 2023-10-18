Nancy Richards’s Newly Released Book "Wedding Angels: A Wedding Planner’s Tales of Bridal Bliss" is an Enjoyable Collection of Tales from Behind the Scenes
“Wedding Angels: A Wedding Planner’s Tales of Bridal Bliss” by author Nancy Richards is an entertaining and nostalgic collection of stories that showcase the complexities of life behind the scenes of one of the most significant days in a bride’s life.
Houston, TX, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Wedding Angels: A Wedding Planner’s Tales of Bridal Bliss”: an intriguing window into the ins and outs of wedding planning. “Wedding Angels: A Wedding Planner’s Tales of Bridal Bliss” is the creation of published author, Nancy Richards.
Richards shares, "As the title suggests, Wedding Angels talks about weddings that were literally saved by angels, earthly angels. Follow author Nancy Richards as she builds Butlers Courtyard, a premier wedding venue in the Historic District of League City, Texas, from the ground up, successfully facing unique and often humorous challenges as a wedding coordinator. Potential catastrophes become opportunities for creative solutions. often with the help of heavenly intercession.
Suppose you are a bride or part of the bridal entourage or just curious about the behind-the-scenes challenges and how Nancy made a successful business as a wedding coordinator. In that case, you will delight in how her prayers and Love for God, coupled with an unexpected team of angels, delivered wedding hacks that avoid bridal nightmares. The term "bridezilla" is not in Nancy's vocabulary as she guides her brides through the perfect day despite unexpected wedding day roadblocks.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Richards's new book draws from the author's many years as a successful wedding coordinator as she recounts the highs, lows, and in-betweens of creating a day to remember.
Consumers can purchase "Wedding Angels: A Wedding Planner's Tales of Bridal Bliss" at traditional brick-and- mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wedding Angels: A Wedding Planner’s Tales of Bridal Bliss,” contact the Ronnie Richards at 281-797-1970.
