UniFab Announces Launch of Innovative New AIO Product: Availability Imminent
UniFab announces the launch of the ALL-IN-ONE system, a highly integrated solution consolidating six distinct offerings in one platform: the UniFab Video Converter, Video Cruise, Toolkit, HDR Upscaler AI, Video Enlarger AI, and Audio Upmix AI (3 more modules will be added soon). This launch comes in response to a detailed review and diligent consideration of user feedback and suggestions. Ultimately, the integration and system upgrade was completed and publicly available on October 11.
Los Angeles, CA, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Responding to a wave of user feedback and suggestions, a sweeping overhaul was executed on the cutting-edge software UniFab, unveiled globally on October 11, 2023. This comprehensive upgrade signifies UniFab's dedication to providing the most advanced suite of video editing and enhancement solutions.
UniFab's aim is to empower video content creators by equipping them with an elite array of digital media creation and editing tools. This range in their arsenal covers an extensive variety of domains, including audio, video, artificial intelligence, etc.
Representatives from UniFab agreement, "Our commitment is an echoing response to the voices of our users. Their invaluable insights have been instrumental in this revamp, and our end-goal is to create an unrivaled space for creativity and technical innovation."
The UniFab All-in-One consolidates nine distinct offerings: Unifab Video Converter Pro
(Video Converter+Video Cruise+Toolkit), UniFab HDR Upscaler AI, UniFab Video Enlarger AI, UniFab Audio Upmix AI, Smoother AI (coming soon), Deshake AI (coming soon), and Deinterlace AI (coming soon) to unlock the power of video editing and enhancement.
UniFab Offers HDR Upscaling and Audio Upmix Inoovations
As a pioneering software provider, UniFab is breaking new ground in the tech industry with the introduction of its all-inclusive, multi-function software. Notably, this solution incorporates simultaneous HDR (High Dynamic Range) upscaling and audio upmix features, a first in the market, dramatically optimizing media clarity through robust video editing and conversion functions.
Bridging The Quality Gap: From SDR to HDR 10
In a landscape where Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) often results in dull images and lackluster details, HDR technology emerges as a game-changer. HDR video enhances the color spectrum and brightness range of images significantly, enriching details in highlights and shadows for an immersive user experience.
UniFab is taking it a step further by ensuring compatibility with HDR10, the most widespread HDR standard, adopted by a plethora of HDR display devices. Utilizing advanced AI, UniFab transcodes videos from SDR to HDR10 standard in a breeze, amplifying color vibrancy and representation to emulate a true-to-life view.
* It is crucial to note, however, that the optimized HDR10 video can only be experienced to its fullest on devices that support the HDR10 standard.
Empowers Superior Video Quality with Dolby Vision and 4K Resolution Upscaling
Marking a significant leap forward in the sector of video quality improvement, UniFab has recently developed an innovative technology capable of upgrading standard dynamic range (SDR) or high dynamic range (HDR 10) videos to an unmatched Dolby Vision quality.
Internationally recognized, Dolby Vision offers a video standard that outshines other HDR standards. UniFab's advanced technology successfully capitalizes on these features by generating dynamic metadata up to the Dolby Vision standard. * It's crucial to note, however, that Dolby Vision video content can only be viewed on devices fully supporting Dolby Vision standards.
As part of its commitment to push the boundaries of video advancement, UniFab has also introduced a resolution-enhancing feature to its repertoire. This cutting-edge functionality dynamically boosts video resolution from standard definitions like 720p SD or 1080p Full HD, extending it up to an impressive 4K ultra HD. Taking video quality to new heights, the resolution-upscaling process can even double the original resolution, ensuring super-sharp and clear images.
Convert and Compress Videos to Any Format Without Quality Loss
UniFab now offers lossless video conversion for over 1,000 formats, including AVI, MP4, MKV, and WMV, ensuring that users can enjoy their favorite video content on any device, anywhere, without compromising on quality.
The software also pushes the boundaries innovation by allowing lossless compression of high-quality videos and audio, including TrueHD, DTS-HD, and DTS X. Users can reduce video file sizes from 1GB to a mere 100MB without losing any detail in video or audio quality, and share these on any digital platform.
About DVDFab
Since 2003, DVDFab has been dedicated to developing multimedia software, aiming to empower individuals to bring their video creativity forward. DVDFab has gained the trust of more than 120 million global users now.
For more information, please visit DVDFab's official website: https://www.dvdfab.cn/
Contacts
DVDFab Software
Email: service@dvdfab.cn
Chat online: https://www.dvdfab.cn/contact.htm
