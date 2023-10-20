Goldenberry Farms® Celebrates Status as Diversity-Owned and Managed Vendor, Adds New Items
Goldenberry Farms is announcing its multi-origin organic lime program, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Ecuador to provide bio-packed and bulk dragon fruit and pitaya, timed for the IFPA 2023 show in Anaheim this year.
Anaheim, CA, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Goldenberry Farms® has announced its newly expanded line of organic items, including organic limes and organic coffee.
The focus of this multi-origin program is sustainability, and minimizing gaps which can occur from single-origin commodity items.
Goldenberry Farms is a recognized sustainable grower, including wholly-owned and managed farms of goldenerries, limes, red and purple passionfruit (gulupa), pitaya, red dragon fruit, mangos, and sugar mangos™.
The company has most recently expanded into the (organic) commodity space, with a multi-origin offering of organic limes, with farms in Peru, Colombia, as well as Mexico. The company announced their first arrivals in the US market of Organic Limes in September, from Mexico, as well as new value-packaged dragon fruit.
“As sustainable grower, we are always trying to offer products with the highest quality and also lowest impact. We are very happy to be now offering organics from multiple origins, which can help to mitigate seasonal gaps and normal seasonal issues. Our growing lineup of fresh items offers multi-origin convenience to buyers and importers with reliability and a shared sustainable focus," commented Michelle Adlers, product development supervisor.
Goldenberry Farms company features robust social certifications, including a ZOMAC-accredited growing operation in Colombia, as well as wholly owned and managed farms across Latin America. The company has recently received a “diversity owned vendor” designation in the United States, and has always focused on high-value social practices with partners and team members.
The grower/shipper works with top import partners, distributors, and retailers globally. For more information on organic limes, or any Goldenberry Farms product, please contact sales@goldenberryfarms.com
