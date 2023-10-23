Infamous Whiskey Announces Purchase of Building for Distillery and Company Headquarters
Historic building in Greensboro, GA will be operations base for Infamous Whiskey
Greensboro, GA, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Craft whiskey distiller Infamous Whiskey announced the purchase of a 22,120 square foot building located at 208 East Broad Street, Greensboro, Georgia for their distillery and company headquarters. The property includes 153 feet of street front windows and is located in the heart of Greensboro’s downtown historic district. The company will now start the process of applying for the necessary licenses and permits in order to begin renovations to build out the distillery while preserving the historical integrity of the eighty-three-year-old building.
The company’s new headquarters was the former Green Supply Store constructed in 1940 and is conveniently located near the intersection of Main Street and Broad Street, an area known for its historical charm and thriving arts and cultural district, within walking distance from parks, restaurants, unique shops, museums, various historical sites (c. 1800-1940), schools, the public library, Greene County Courthouse (1849), and Festival Hall.
Infamous Whiskey founder and CEO, Lorenze Tremonti, said: “We’re proud to call Greene County and the city of Greensboro home and look forward to many years of success and collaboration with other local businesses. We couldn’t have completed this acquisition without the great support of our local community.”
Directly across the street is the original Greene County Sheriff's Department and the Old Greene County “Gaol” (antiquated spelling of jail) built in 1895, a rock castle-style structure and a popular tourist attraction. The jail is named for Sheriff L.L. Wyatt who is legendary for, ironically, adecades-long battle against illegal moonshiners in Greene County during the Prohibition. Greene County was infamous for supplying moonshine to the finest hotels and speakeasies in Atlanta and beyond. One hundred years later, Infamous Whiskey will now set up headquarters, across the street of where distillers were once condemned, to distill and distribute craft spirits across the U.S.
“One of the cool things about visiting our distillery is you will also be able to experience the unique history of the charming historic small town. You’ll get a taste of the nostalgia of a bygone era as you walk down Main Street with a sweet tea and a slice of buttermilk pie from the local cafe and we are so excited to infuse our brand with that experience. We’re looking forward to joining the local chamber of commerce soon and to all we can accomplish together,” said company president Mark Matuszek.
Infamous Whiskey Inc. was able to pay the full asking price in cash at closing, avoiding high finance charges, due to their successful seed investment round which is still underway. The historic building qualifies for many local Rural Zone tax incentives and credits for rehabilitation, property investment, and job creation.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity to be located in such a picturesque town and establish ourselves as an anchor tourism destination. As we renovate and scale, we project creating 25-30 full-time jobs to staff a gift shop, offer tours and tastings, and host an ‘Infamous Whiskey Lab’ experience where visitors will learn about the history and process of distilling American spirits and fill their souvenir bottle directly from the barrel. Each label of our Infamous craft spirits line will proudly state ‘Made in Greensboro, Georgia’ and be distributed all over the United States,” said Chairman and CFO Peter M. Allen.
For more information, please visit www.InfamousWhiskey.com.
For press inquiries, please contact:
Chris Roberts, VP of Media & Advertising
Phone: 706-449-0001
Email: marketing@infamouswhiskey.com
About Infamous Whiskey
Infamous Whiskey is a spirits brand that combines the roots of Georgia shine with the traditions of Kentucky distilling. Crafted by Lorenze Tremonti, master distiller and CEO, Infamous Whiskey challenges conventions and redefines the boundaries of taste. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, Infamous Whiskey invites whiskey enthusiasts to embrace the extraordinary and live infamously.
Founded in 1786, Greensboro is the county seat and hometown of Lake Oconee. It is steeped in southern history and tradition and rich with elegant antebellum homes and churches. Greensboro's "gaol" is one of the oldest penal structures in Georgia. The historical buildings in the downtown area are filled with enticing wares featuring antiques, clothing, gifts, and jewelry.
Learn more: https://www.greensboroga.gov/
