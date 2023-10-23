New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Purva Sharma
New York, NY, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation's leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. Purva Sharma. Dr. Sharma will practice at 12 East 86th Street, Suite 4, New York, NY 10028
"Dr. Sharma's commitment to patient-centered care mirrors the core values of NYCBS. We're proud to welcome her to our team," said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS.
Dr. Sharma is committed to compassionately providing her patients with the most up-to-date medical information, empowering them to make informed decisions about their medical care. Dr. Sharma treats all types of cancers and hematological conditions. She has a special interest in GU and GI cancers and newly emerging immunotherapy treatments. Dr. Sharma's dedication to her patients is at the forefront of her practice, ensuring that each individual receives the highest quality of care tailored to their unique needs.
“My patients’ goals of care are the central philosophy of my practice,” said Dr. Sharma.
Dr. Sharma received her MD from Ross University School of Medicine. She completed an Internal Medicine Residency at Memorial Hospital Of Rhode Island. Dr. Sharma completed a Transfusion Medicine/Blood Banking Fellowship at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and completed her Hematology-Oncology Fellowship from the University of Vermont School of Medicine.
“I am excited to join a dynamic and growing group of providers who can offer cutting-edge care in the greater New York area,” she said.
To make an appointment, please call 212-861-6660.
For more information, visit nycancer.com
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered, affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Brooklyn and Upstate New York. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
Contact: Sarah Gould, Director of Communications sgould@nycancer.com
Sarah Gould, Communications Director
631-574-8360
