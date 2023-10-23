Axe Your Boredom - Dueling Axes Las Vegas Introduces November Cocktails and Thrills
Dueling Axes Las Vegas offers an "axe-citing" escape from the ordinary with new cocktails and unforgettable axe-throwing experiences this fall.
Las Vegas, NV, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dueling Axes Las Vegas, a premier axe throwing venue located inside of AREA15, is excited to bring a thrilling and unique experience to Las Vegas visitors and locals alike, all while sipping on extraordinary cocktails this November. Located inside the innovative AREA15 complex, Dueling Axes offers an unforgettable atmosphere that sets it apart from the competition. No beards or flannel required - just a passion for fun, camaraderie, and the primal thrill of axe-throwing.
Specialty Drinks of the Month
This November, Dueling Axes is getting into the fall spirit with their specialty, ever-changing cocktail and shot of the month. The November cocktail of the month is the Crown Apple Old Fashioned, made with Crown Apple, apple spice syrup, apple bitters, with an apple chip and cinnamon stick garnish, smoked table-side. Follow through with the November Shot of the Month with the Peach Tea Shot, made with Peach Deep Eddy Vodka and sour mix.
Halloween and Day of the Dead
Celebrate Halloween at Dueling Axes with a four day long event starting on October 27 - October 31 with an extended Cosmic Axes experience (typically only available on Fridays and Saturdays), a live DJ, and a specialty Halloween, festive cocktail served in an IV bag. Add Dueling Axes to your Halloween plans after trick-or-treating around the neighborhood.
Can't make it during Hallo-weekend? Visit on Wednesday, November 1 as Dueling Axes celebrates Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead). All day long, guests can watch the outstanding 2017 Pixar film "Coco" in their lounge area displayed on their 75" TV and sip on a spicy ghost pepper margarita called, "Ghost Margarita," made with Ghost Tequila, Triple Sec, Fresh Victor Jalapeño Lime Juice and garnished with a Tajin Rim and Lime Chip.
Las Vegas Race Week
During Las Vegas Race Week, Dueling Axes Las Vegas is bringing the ultimate Las Vegas Strip experience to their venue by offering exclusive bottle service. Guests are invited to indulge in a selection of premium spirits that cater to every palate. Choose from a range of top-shelf options, including Grey Goose, Ketel One, Tito's, Hendrick's, Tanqueray, Bacardi, Captain Morgan, Malibu, Casamigos Blanco, Calirosa Blanco, Calirosa Anejo, Crown Royal, Jack Daniel's, Jameson, Johnnie Walker Black Label, Dewars White Label, or Hennessy VS. For those seeking something unique, Dueling Axes' liqueur choices include Jagermeister and Fireball. Non-drinking patrons can enjoy a 6-pack of Red Bull or 6-pack Fiji water. (All bottle service orders include automatic additions for sales tax and gratuity.)
Veterans Day
Healthcare, EMS and military personnel are celebrated all year long with a specialty discount. Show support and thanks to friends and family members who are veterans by taking them through AREA15 and Dueling Axes with a 15% off axe throwing discount. (*Discount applies only to the valid individual with the appropriate I.D.)
Thanksgiving
Give thanks and throw axes as Dueling Axes' targets will be decorated with turkeys to help you aim for that bullseye. Open regular hours on Thanksgiving from noon - midnight, Dueling Axes can supply the ultimate, axe-citing Thanksgiving day for the family. Take it up a notch and order food anywhere within AREA15 to enjoy inside of Dueling Axes.
Black (Light) Friday
Didn't get good deals from Black Friday shopping? Get ready for the most epic Black Friday ever and take that anger out with an extravagant night of cosmic axe throwing. Dueling Axes transforms into a blacklight venue with reactive targets and axes with neon vibes and live DJ entertainment.
Dueling Axes is the perfect venue for holiday parties and corporate events. Book the space now as Christmas and New Years is just around the corner. Or invest in a Dueling Axes gift card for the loved ones who appreciate a good stocking stuffer or new activity to try out.
For more information on Dueling Axes Las Vegas, visit www.duelingaxeslasvegas.com.
About Dueling Axes Las Vegas at Area15
Originated from Ohio, with locations in Downtown Columbus, New Albany / Gahanna, and now Las Vegas, Nevada, Dueling Axes is the nation’s premiere indoor axe throwing lounge. Satisfying the drive for new experiences, axe throwing is a fun and safe activity for groups of all sizes. Similar to darts, but way more exciting, you now can experience the unique sport of axe throwing in a safe, comfortable, and modern setting. Let’s face it, you’ve thought of what it would be like to throw an axe – now you have the chance to bring your primal desires to life. With our unique approach to the sport, we’ve created a one-of-a-kind atmosphere and facility that sets us apart from the competition. No beards or flannel required. The Las Vegas branch is located inside AREA15, bringing Columbus’ premier axe-throwing venue to visitors and locals alike in Sin City. Visit their website for more information.
For more information on Dueling Axes Las Vegas, visit www.duelingaxeslasvegas.com.
About Dueling Axes Las Vegas at Area15
Originated from Ohio, with locations in Downtown Columbus, New Albany / Gahanna, and now Las Vegas, Nevada, Dueling Axes is the nation’s premiere indoor axe throwing lounge. Satisfying the drive for new experiences, axe throwing is a fun and safe activity for groups of all sizes. Similar to darts, but way more exciting, you now can experience the unique sport of axe throwing in a safe, comfortable, and modern setting. Let’s face it, you’ve thought of what it would be like to throw an axe – now you have the chance to bring your primal desires to life. With our unique approach to the sport, we’ve created a one-of-a-kind atmosphere and facility that sets us apart from the competition. No beards or flannel required. The Las Vegas branch is located inside AREA15, bringing Columbus’ premier axe-throwing venue to visitors and locals alike in Sin City. Visit their website for more information.
Contact
Tyra Bell-Holland
(702)461-4115
duelingaxeslasvegas.com
Multimedia
Cosmic Axe Throwing
Enjoy Cosmic Axe Throwing for Halloween during October 27 - October 31 and for Black Friday on November 24
Categories