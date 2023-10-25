Gear Up for Las Vegas Race Week and Holiday Season with Newly Transformed Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, Inside Resorts World Las Vegas
This November and December, Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant is your passport to unforgettable holiday experiences. Discover exclusive holiday menus, delightful surprises, and a New Year's Eve celebration that promises to be nothing short of spectacular.
Las Vegas, NV, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant (formerly known as Caviar Bar), is thrilled to unveil an array of exceptional offerings for the upcoming months of November and December. With a focus on creating memorable dining experience, Aqua is set to be your premier destination during these exciting holiday and festive periods.
Las Vegas Race Week Specials (November 16 - November 19)
From Thursday, November 16 through Sunday, November 19, Aqua will be igniting the racing spirit in Las Vegas by offering exclusive specials in conjunction with the city-wide racing event. During this exhilarating time, Aqua will open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., ready to welcome race fans with a taste of luxury and excitement.
Reservation Requirements: A $150++ per person minimum is required for every reservation, with the option for a la carte dining or indulging in the special brunch and dinner menus.
Race Week Featured Cocktail: Aqua is pleased to present the "Don't Be a Drag" as their featured cocktail for Las Vegas Race Week. The drink is comprised of sake, pine, simple, yuzu, and topped with Champagne Telmont and basil.
Groups of 10 or More: For larger groups of 10 or more, banquet event orders with prix fixe menus are available.
Seafood Caviar Brunch (Sunday, November 19): Guests are invited to Aqua for a special event to celebrate the Final Lap with a luxurious Seafood Brunch experience from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., priced at $250 per person. On this day, dinner will be served from 5 to 9 p.m.
Private Event Packages: Aqua Las Vegas will be offering several private event packages starting at $10,000++ F&B minimum spend. For more information, please visit the website.
Thanksgiving Day Special - Thursday, November 23
On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23, Aqua extends an invitation to celebrate with a Special Turkey Dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Diners can immerse themselves in the warmth and flavors of the season for $60. This indulgent feast includes Roasted Turkey with rich, savory gravy, offering both white and dark meat to satisfy your palate. Accompanying this exquisite centerpiece are sides that elevate the holiday experience:
Cranberry Sauce, imparting a delightful tartness to complement the turkey's flavor.
Sweet Potato Mash, offering a harmonious balance of sweetness and creaminess.
Sautéed Green Beans, a crisp and vibrant addition to your Thanksgiving plate.
Honey Bourbon Carrots, a sweet and savory touch that completes the ensemble.
For those seeking additional sides to enhance their Thanksgiving celebration, Aqua offers a variety of options, including Sweet Potato Puree, Green Beans, and Honey Bourbon Carrots, each priced at $18. To conclude this memorable meal, dessert takes the form of an Apricot Bread Pudding, priced at $22, a sweet and comforting finish to your Thanksgiving experience.
Festive Delights in December
As Christmas approaches, Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant extends an invitation to savor the flavors of the season with the Christmas Dinner priced at $65. A hearty Short Rib with a delectable red wine reduction takes center stage, accompanied by luscious Potato Puree and complemented by the rich flavors of Balsamic Glaze Mushrooms and the signature Honey Bourbon Carrots.
To further enhance the Christmas experience, guests have the opportunity to explore a selection of sides, including Potato Gratin, Balsamic Glaze Mushrooms, and Honey Bourbon Carrots, each available for $16, $18, and $18 respectively.
To round off the Christmas dining experience with a sweet note, the Pandan Crème Brûlée dessert is offered for $22, providing a tantalizing conclusion to the memorable Christmas celebration at Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant.
Additionally, Aqua is pleased to announce the following special hours:
Christmas Eve (Sunday, December 24): Aqua will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. for a magical Christmas Eve celebration
Christmas Day (Monday, December 25): The restaurant will remain open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day
New Year's Eve Gala - Sunday, December 31
Ring in the New Year in style at Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant. On Sunday, December 31, two seating tiers are on offer to accommodate preferences and make the evening unforgettable:
Early Prix Fixe Menu: The first tier, priced at $195, offers a delightful dining experience from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Gala Celebration: For those looking for a memorable night, the Gala from 7 to 10 p.m. is priced at $295 and includes live music, photo opportunities, NYE favors, a prix fixe menu, and caviar enhancements.
Complimentary Champagne Toast: All guests will receive a complimentary toast of champagne upon arrival.
Ball Drop Celebration: At 9 p.m., Aqua will host a ball drop celebration featuring live footage of the ball drop in Times Square, New York City.
Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant promises a truly unforgettable holiday season filled with exceptional dining experiences and special events, welcoming patrons for these exciting celebrations.
For more information, to view the menu, to book a reservation and more, please visit www.aqualv.com.
About Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant (Formerly Known as Caviar Bar by Shaun Hergatt)
At the heart of Caviar Bar's transformation into Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant is the illustrious career and culinary artistry of Chef Shaun Hergatt. His Michelin-starred restaurants, including SHO Shaun Hergatt and Juni, have earned critical acclaim, while his ventures like Vestry in SoHo garnered further accolades with Michelin stars in 2021 and 2022. His latest venture, Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, represents a new chapter in his culinary journey. It embodies a dedication to redefining the essence of fine dining, offering guests an expanded menu that celebrates the treasures of land and sea. In partnership, Aqua is also owned by the Slinin sisters, Suzanne and Karina, who enjoyed Chef Shaun’s culinary creations. The two bring their business expertise for a welcoming yet fine dining experience to any and all visitors to indulge in Chef Shaun's first West Coast restaurant and all it has to offer. From world-class caviar to Atlantic Salmon, Alaskan Black Cod, and an array of delectable seafood, the menu at Aqua is set to captivate discerning palates.
Starting October 3, 2023, Aqua will be open daily, Sunday - Thursday from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m with an all-day Happy Hour available at the bar. To learn more, follow Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
About Resorts World Las Vegas
Since opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton’s premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort’s full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton’s lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton’s network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting’s internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry’s top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
