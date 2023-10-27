Dufresne Spencer Group to Launch New Luxury Retail Brand on October 28, 2023

Nestled in Houston's upscale River Oaks District, Worth & Co. transcends the conventional lifestyle store, evolving into a premium destination where luxury and artistry harmoniously blend. Savor a delightful cup of coffee at their in-house café as you immerse yourself in the art of living lavishly and appreciating life's finer aspects at Worth & Co.