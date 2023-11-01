Cody Pools Raises Nearly $100,000 for the Kids in Need Foundation at Their 2023 Annual CodyShack Charity Golf Tournament
Cody Pools, the nation's #1 Pool Builder for 11 years running, recently completed their annual CodyShack charity golf tournament on October 13, 2023.
Round Rock, TX, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cody Pools, the nation's #1 Pool Builder for 11 years running, recently held their 2023 annual CodyShack charity golf tournament, and helped raise nearly $100,000 for the Kids in Need Foundation, a recognized 501(c)(3) corporation dedicated to helping children residing in orphanages and boarding schools as well as children from low-income families all over Ukraine since 2019.
"The Kids in Need Foundation is such an amazing organization," states Mike Church, President & CEO of Cody Pools. "We are so pleased to announce that we have helped to raise & donate $96,028 to their cause, through our tournament this year," he added.
The day featured some amazing events, including a helicopter ball drop, a closest ball-to-the-hole contest, great food, and a wonderful speech by Nadyia Penton, on behalf of the Kids in Need Foundation.
Cody Pools would also like to thank the following vendors & partners for their support in being a tournament sponsor and/or donating to the cause: Broadhead H20, Centex / Lalo Garcia, Cooper Commercial, Cover Timberworks, Custom Crete (a Subsidiary of Vulcan Materials), Fluidra, Fuqua Financial / Doug Fuqua, Heritage Pool Supply, Modern Method Gunite, NFP Corp, Pentair, PoolCorp, Poolscapes / Dick Lynch, RR Helicopter / The Robbins Family, RSM US LLP, Sundek of Austin & Wolff Logics.
About Cody Pools
Cody Pools was established in 1994 and has been the Nation's #1 Pool Builder for 11 years in a row, having built over 32,000 swimming pools, with offices throughout Texas, Florida & Arizona.
About Kids In Need Foundation
Kids in Need Foundation, a recognized 501(c)(3) corporation, is dedicated to helping children residing in orphanages and boarding schools as well as children from low-income families all over Ukraine since 2019. Learn more at https://www.kidsinneed.me.
Michell Randolph
(512) 948-0036
https://www.codypools.com
