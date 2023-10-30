Mid-America Aerotech Completes IP Purchase with Moog Inc.
West Fargo, ND, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mid-America Aerotech, a leading provider of aircraft repair and maintenance services, announced today that it has completed the IP purchase of select hydraulic and pneumatic aerospace products from Moog Inc, East Aurora, NY. The purchase, called Borg Warner Industrial Product (BWIP), encompasses the complete design, manufacturing, spares, and repair/overhaul authority for a variety of legacy aircraft hardware. Aircraft supported in this purchase include P-3, C-130, B-2, B-52, U-2 & E-2C and hardware includes flight control valves landing gear actuators, and servo cylinders. Mid-America Aerotech plans to manufacture and support these products at its facility in West Fargo, ND.
“This event is a significant milestone for Mid-America Aerotech,” said Tim Gellerson, CEO of MAA and VRC (parent company) Chief Strategy Officer. “This purchase greatly expands MAA’s product portfolio and positions us as a leading supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic components for the aerospace industry. Knowing Moog is comfortable with having a proven reliable, and reputable group in North Dakota servicing these components speaks volumes.”
About Mid-America Aerotech
Mid-America Aerotech (MAA) is an international maintainer of aviation hardware. Located in West Fargo, ND. MAA is a FAA Part 145/EASA Repair Station with AS9100 certification. MAA offers complete service of hydraulic, pneumatic, electromechanical components and the use of Additive Manufacturing (Cold Spray) to extend the life of select components. Mid-America Aerotech is a proudly owned subsidiary of VRC Metal Systems, Rapid City, SD.
Additional information about Mid-America Aerotech can be found online at www.maaero.com.
About Moog Inc.
Moog is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites, and space vehicles, launch vehicles, defense systems, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.moog.com.
