Mid-America Aerotech Completes IP Purchase with Moog Inc.

Mid-America Aerotech, a leading provider of aircraft repair and maintenance services, announced today that it has completed the IP purchase of select hydraulic and pneumatic aerospace products from Moog Inc, East Aurora, NY. The purchase, called Borg Warner Industrial Product (BWIP), encompasses the complete design, manufacturing, spares, and repair/overhaul authority for a variety of legacy aircraft hardware.