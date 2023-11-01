Tennessee-Based Title Agency Enters Florida Market with Acquisition
Mid South Title Services, LLC Acquires Wauchula Abstract & Title Co. and DeSoto Abstract & Title Co., Expanding Reach Into the Florida Market
Memphis, TN, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mid South Title Services, LLC, a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services, announces the successful acquisition of Wauchula Abstract & Title Co. of Wauchula, FL, and DeSoto Abstract & Title Co. of Arcadia, FL. This strategic move reflects Mid South Title’s commitment to growth and its dedication to delivering top-tier title and closing solutions to clients across the southeastern United States.
Wauchula Abstract & Title and DeSoto Abstract & Title have long been trusted entities in the Central Florida real estate market. Both companies are over 100 years old, and possess valuable records dating back to the 1880s. Wauchula Abstract & DeSoto Abstract provide title and settlement services statewide, which Mid South Title plans to build on.
"We are excited to welcome Wauchula Abstract & Title and DeSoto Abstract & Title into the Mid South Title Services family," said M. Taylor Hewgley, Owner of Mid South Title. "Both companies have earned an exceptional reputation for their dedication to accuracy, integrity, and exemplary customer service. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to grow regionally and strategically, and provide clients with capable offices that operate with the highest level of service and expertise. This acquisition is a significant step for Mid South Title, as it furthers the goal of becoming a regional title solution.”
“The combined strength of these organizations will enhance the services offered by Mid South Title, further benefiting real estate professionals, lenders, and homeowners in the region. Clients can continue to rely on Mid South Title for a seamless and stress-free title and closing process.”
Dottie Conerly, Owner of Wauchula Abstract & Title and DeSoto Abstract & Title, stated, "We are thrilled about this new chapter and look forward to the resources and support that Mid South Title Services brings. Together, we will continue to exceed our clients' expectations." For thirty years, Dottie has been the Owner and President of Wauchula & DeSoto, and worked for Wauchula for twenty years prior to ownership.
The acquisition will extend Mid South Title’s geographic footprint. Mid South Title is now licensed in Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida.
Dottie Conerly added, "This partnership allows us to build on our proud history and bring even more value to our clients. Mid South Title Services shares our commitment to excellence and will undoubtedly help us achieve greater success."
This acquisition is effective immediately, and both Wauchula Abstract & Title and DeSoto Abstract & Title will operate under the Mid South Title brand. Dottie Conerly, along with existing management and staff, will continue in their day to day roles.
Seller-side business brokerage services were provided by Dave Williams with Corporate Investment Business Brokers in Ft. Myers, FL. Renee Castle, Attorney in Memphis, TN acted as buyer-side counsel. John Wicker, Attorney in Fort Myers, FL acted as settlement agent.
About Mid South Title Services, LLC
Mid South Title is headquartered in Memphis, TN and is a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services. With a commitment to delivering the highest standards of accuracy, integrity, and customer service, Mid South Title Services serves clients across the southeastern United States.
For more information about Mid South Title Services, LLC and its services, please visit www.gomst.com.
Media Contact:
M. Taylor Hewgley
Owner
taylor.hewgley@gomst.com
901-244-2048
Categories