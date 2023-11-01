Trail of Lights at EmilyAnn Theatre and Gardens: Festive Family Favorite Returns for 25th Year

The EmilyAnn Trail of Lights in Wimberley, TX features over 100 light displays across 8 acres of gentle, walkable trails. Along with the lights, the trail features live entertainment, concessions, warm Yule Log, visits with Santa, a train for small children, and lots of fun holiday memories to be made.