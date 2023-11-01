Trail of Lights at EmilyAnn Theatre and Gardens: Festive Family Favorite Returns for 25th Year
The EmilyAnn Trail of Lights in Wimberley, TX features over 100 light displays across 8 acres of gentle, walkable trails. Along with the lights, the trail features live entertainment, concessions, warm Yule Log, visits with Santa, a train for small children, and lots of fun holiday memories to be made.
Wimberley, TX, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The EmilyAnn Theatre and Gardens announces the return of its beloved annual tradition, the Trail of Lights. Featured on the Today Show as one of the best festive travel destinations for the holiday season, this year’s event promises another sparkling winter wonderland for the whole family.
The trail will feature over 100 light displays across approximately 8 acres of walking trails. Along with the beautiful lights, the trail will offer an array of entertainment, special guests, and plenty of opportunity to make life-long holiday memories.
“We are so excited to see all of our returning friends, and to welcome new visitors for our 25th Trail of Lights,” said Executive Director, Ann Rolling. “Twenty-five years is such a special anniversary. We are starting to see people who came here as children bring their own kids to the trail. We love being part of family traditions that are continuing to the next generation!”
Entrance to the Trail of Lights is free of charge; however, as a non-profit, the EmilyAnn accepts donations. Parking is readily available and there is a drop off area with mobility assistance for those who need it.
Event Details:
Event Name: EmilyAnn Trail of Lights
Location: EmilyAnn Theatre and Gardens, Wimberley, Texas
Dates: December 2 to December 26
Hours: Weekdays from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Weekend nights from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. December 24 and 25 are a walking trail only, with the lights on but no additional activities or services are scheduled.
What to Expect:
Live Entertainment: A variety of talent will grace the outdoor stage and a live holiday musical will run in the EmilyAnn's indoor theatre on the weekends.
Visit Santa: Children can share their holiday wishes and take a photo with Santa in a charming holiday setting.
Yule Log: Each night, visitors will be able to warm up by the Yule Log and enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and marshmallows. S’Mores will also be available.
Special Guests: The Trail of Lights will host special guests to entertain and engage all ages. The activity calendar will continue to be updated as opening night approaches.
Concessions: Hot dogs, chili dogs, frito pie, S’mores and water will be available for purchase.
Special Events: Popular event, Chocolate Night is returning and new traditions are being added, such as a glow dance party for kids. Check the calendar for more information.
For media inquiries, interviews, hi-res images or further information, please contact:
Karen Scott
Marketing and Public Relations Director
EmilyAnn Theatre and Gardens
karen@emilyann.org
512-847-6969
About EmilyAnn Theatre and Gardens:
The EmilyAnn Theatre and Gardens is a non-profit 501C3 organization. The mission of the EmilyAnn is to reinvest in the dignity of the human spirit through the performing arts, the beauty of nature and community fellowship. For more information about our organization and the 25th Annual Trail of Lights, please visit www.emilyann.org.
