LUCA.ai Launches Its Revolutionary Learning Platform That Uses AI to Help Dyslexic Readers Thrive

LUCA.ai, a revolutionary AI learning platform, has launched a new platform to assist dyslexic readers in learning how to read. This AI-powered solution uses generative AI and automated speech recognition to provide personalized reading and interventions for each reader. The platform caters to readers of all ages and skill levels. Founded by Scott Sosso, whose personal experience with dyslexia inspired this initiative, LUCA.ai addresses the lack of support for dyslexic students and empowers them.