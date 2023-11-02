NAPHIA Elects Executive Leadership
The North American Pet Health Insurance Association’s (NAPHIA) Board of Directors recently held its bi-annual election to appoint its executive officers to a two-year term of service.
Phoenix, AZ, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- At its recent Board of Directors meeting held in Chicago on October 17, 2023, The North American Pet Health Insurance Association’s (NAPHIA) Board of Directors held its bi-annual election of executive officers to a two-year term of service. NAPHIA’s Board of Directors are made up of designated representatives who are senior executives of all member companies operating in the pet health insurance space in North America.
Joining the Executive Committee for his first term as Secretary is Logan Bitter ASA MAAA, Director of Pet Insurance at Physicians Mutual. Mr. Bitter replaces outgoing secretary, Deborah Meyers, AVP Member Care & Operations at Nationwide Pet Insurance. Bill Horan, Principal Insurance Product Manager at Lemonade Pet Insurance, will continue as NAPHIA’s Treasurer; he stepped into the role mid-term due the departure of another board member and will continue to serve for another two-year term.
Two officers were re-elected to their executive positions at the association. Robert Capobianco, SVP Industry & Government Relations at Independence Pet Group, who is NAPHIA’s Vice-President as well as the Chair of NAPHIA’s Regulatory Committee. Rick Faucher, CEO of The Connected Pet Company & Toto Pet Insurance, will continue in his role as President of the association, a position he has held since 2017. Faucher also leads NAPHIA’s membership growth activities.
“I am honored to be re-elected to lead NAPHIA’s board and the work we undertake for the industry, said Faucher. “NAPHIA is an incredible organization working to advance pet health insurance through collaboration with veterinary groups, regulators, and other businesses and organizations in the companion animal health and wellness sector. Our board of directors represents nearly all of the pet insurance companies active in North America, and our operations are under the stewardship of Kristen Lynch our Executive Director who has over 11 years in this role. We have invaluable assets in the depth of experience among our executive and other committee leaders.”
“NAPHIA is in the midst of critical initiatives in our industry,” added Capobianco. “The work we are doing as the voice of pet health insurance from a regulatory and veterinary relations standpoint will shape the industry for many years to come. As part of this, over our Executives’ next two-year term, we’re striving to see the NAIC’s approved Pet Insurance Model Act adopted in all states across the U.S.”
Categories