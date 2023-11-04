Talia's Steakhouse & Bar to Host Glatt Kosher Thanksgiving Feast, Plus Full-Service Catering
The premier glatt kosher restaurant on the Upper West Side will once again be providing Thanksgiving feasts throughout the day, as they have done for 21 years.
New York, NY, November 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Talia's Steakhouse & Bar, the premier glatt kosher restaurant on the Upper West Side, has been serving prix fixe Thanksgiving feasts with all the fixings for 21 years. The restaurant will once again be serving Thanksgiving feasts for the holiday on November 23rd, with five flexible seating times. In addition, full-service catering and deliveries will be available. Take the stress out of holiday cooking and let Talia's provide you with a delicious, affordable feast for you, your family and friends.
For the affordable price of $139, customers can enjoy a four-course meal that includes juicy roasted turkey, homemade stuffing, sweet mashed potatoes and more without having to cook or clean up after their guests. For those tired of turkey, Talia's will also serve their classics like grilled ribeye, Moroccan salmon, chicken marsala, as well as vegetarian and vegan friendly options.
Talia's Steakhouse will have a Thanksgiving catering menu with fully cooked whole turkey and all the delicious sides one can expect from a traditional feast, delivered right to your door. The menu can be found at the following link: https://taliassteakhouse.com/product/thanksgiving-catering-menu.
For those looking for something a little different for Thanksgiving, Talia's recently opened Shawarma Shabazi, a fast casual takeout restaurant serving shawarma, falafel and sabich. Their catering menu will also be available, which can be viewed here: https://shabazinyc.com/catering-menu.
Talia's Steakhouse will also be open for December 25, New Year's, as well as all major national and Jewish holidays, as well as prepaid Shabbat dinners every Friday night. When not celebrating a holiday, Talia's is renowned for its romantic atmosphere and live music nights.
Make sure to reserve early, as spots fill up quickly. Bring the entire family and all of your friends, or let Talia's bring the party to you.
For full information regarding Thanksgiving at Talia's, please view the following link: https://taliassteakhouse.com/thanksgiving.
Wishing everyone a wonderful holiday season.
Ephraim Nagar
212-580-3770
http://www.taliassteakhouse.com
