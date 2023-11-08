Renewables Forward and the Clean Energy Industry DEI Framework Working Group Announce Request for Proposals
Renewables Forward is seeking consultants to submit RFPs for the Clean Energy DEI Framework Project. Submissions due COB November 17, 2023.
Washington, DC, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Sleeper Group, in collaboration with Renewables Forward and the Clean Energy Industry DEI Framework Working Group, is pleased to invite submissions for a groundbreaking initiative aimed at fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within the clean energy sector. This invitation is extended to all interested parties and organizations seeking to participate in the Clean Energy Industry DEI Framework Project.
Renewables Forward, a dynamic coalition dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the clean energy industry, has been at the forefront of promoting accountability and justice in the sector. By partnering with trade associations and like-minded organizations, Renewables Forward has been instrumental in developing best practices, diversifying talent pipelines, and investing in under-resourced communities.
Renewables Forward is now seeking consultant services to create a comprehensive resource for the promotion of DEI practices across the entire spectrum of clean energy industry technologies. This resource, known as the DEI Framework, consists of four integral components:
1. Framework for Action
2. Online DEI Resource Library
3. Guidelines for Measurement & Reporting
4. Adoption Campaign
Detailed specifications and requirements for each component are outlined in the attached Request for Proposals (RFP). Interested firms are encouraged to bid on one or more of these components and must specify their preference in their response.
The awarding of contracts will be based on a thorough evaluation, considering factors such as technical expertise, the composition of the consultant team, pricing, and a demonstration of a strong commitment to DEI values within the organization. Further insights into the evaluation criteria can be found in the attached RFP.
To provide valuable insights and address any queries regarding the project, Renewables Forward's Executive Director, Chris Nichols, will host a Zoom Q&A session on Wednesday, November 15, at 2:30 pm ET. Interested parties can request a link to attend this session or submit any follow-up questions by contacting Divya Ramoo at dramoo@sleepergroup.com.
Completed proposals must be submitted no later than the close of business (5pm ET) on Friday, November 17, 2023. The official RFP Page and submission form link can be found in the attached RFP document.
Renewables Forward welcomes interest in this project and looks forward to driving diversity, equity, and inclusion within the clean energy industry.
Contact
The Sleeper GroupContact
Divya Ramoo
301-971-4781
sleepergroup.com
chris.nichols@renewablesforward.org
