The Fruitcake - A Deadly Twist on a Popular Christmas Tradition. Author Raises $1,400,000 for Cystic Fibrosis.
Four friends, one fruitcake, and a ritzy town full of secrets . . . What could go wrong?
Jensen Beach, FL, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leah Orr, #1 Amazon best-selling author of The She Shed, delights with a spine-tingling murder mystery thriller set along the beautiful shores of Hutchinson Island.
When Holly Kelly moves from Miami to the lavish Laguna Palms neighborhood, seeking community and friendship—with her husband and rambunctious triplets in tow—she finds it in spades. She is soon drawn into the intimate lives of almost everyone in their beachfront cul-de-sac, especially her three new ride-or-dies: Gina, Greta, and Chloe.
But when the neighborhood’s holiday fruitcake exchange takes a dark turn, the bodies start piling up. The deaths seem like accidents—at first. Meanwhile, their upscale suburb on the shores of Hutchinson Island, Florida, is also being plagued by a series of disturbing disappearances. Men vanish, then reappear in the neighborhood . . . but changed.
The four friends decide to do some sleuthing of their own, and what they find chills them to the bone. When it’s Holly’s turn to deliver a fruitcake to the Hudson sisters on Christmas Eve four years later, she hears screaming coming from inside the house . . . many different voices - and they don't sound female.
Can they uncover the twisted secrets of Laguna Palms before someone closer to home becomes yet another casualty?
The Fruitcake is a fast-paced thriller that drips with murder, mayhem, and delightful, often delicious Southern hospitality while split narration spins the tale from alternate perspectives. If you enjoyed the TV series Desperate Housewives, you’ll love The Fruitcake - a twisty murder mystery you won’t soon forget.
Leah donates the profits from her books to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Upon learning that her daughter Ashley was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis (while still in the womb), Orr knew she wanted to do something special. With some input from her mother and three daughters, it was decided that she'd write books to benefit the (CF) Foundation. The Orr Family has raised over $1,400,000 over the past 21 years to help find a cure.
Leah's mission to help cure Cystic Fibrosis has been featured on ABC’s Health Watch, NBC Today South Florida, ABC Today South Florida, CBS South Florida, CBS This Morning Virginia, NBC the 10! Show Philadelphia, Fox 4 News Morning Blend, The Daily Buzz, and Lifetime TV’s The Balancing Act. She has also been featured in publications such as Forbes Magazine, Medical News Today, The Boston Globe, The Miami Herald, and The Sun-Sentinel. Her daughter Ashley was also a recipient of Oprah’s generosity in The Big Give.
Popular books by Leah Orr include children’s books: Messy Tessy and It Wasn’t Me. Her thrillers include: The Executive Suite, The Bartender, The She Shed and The Fruitcake.
Leah was nominated as one of Broward County’s top 100 Outstanding Women. Orr grew up in Boston, MA and is a graduate of the University of Miami.
The Fruitcake is available online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, and wherever books are sold.
