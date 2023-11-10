Award-Winning Gospel Singer, Kim Person, Cracks Top 10 on Billboard Top Gospel Albums Chart with "Speak Life and Live" EP
Announcement celebrating the current EP "Speak Life and Live" lands a Top 10 on Billboard Top Gospel Album chart.
Raleigh, NC, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning Gospel singer, Kim Person, cracked the Top 10 on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart this week. Her latest project, “Speak Life And Live” (released Friday 10/6/2023), grabbed the #10 position. You can find her newest radio single, “Fall On Me”, on the “Speak Life And Live” EP as well. “Fall On Me,” produced by Phillip Bryant (Tamela Mann, Maranda Curtis, JJ Hairston), is the testimony of how Kim implored the Spirit of God to aid her through some gruelling life challenges. Kim shares, "This song comes from the depths of my heart. I found the strength to rise above my pain and discovered the power of surrender. Let this song be a reminder that, even in the darkest of times, there is always a glimpse of hope. Sit back, close your eyes, feel the emotions in the lyrics, and let the music soothe your soul.”
In addition to this milestone, Kim’s 2021 radio single “Wonderful” (from the 2021 “Journey 2.0” EP), reached the Top 30 on the Mediabase Gospel Airplay chart. Kim was also nominated for three (3) Stellar Awards last year in the following categories: Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year, Traditional Female Artist of the Year, and Traditional Album of the Year. She also performed “Wonderful" during the Pre-Show at the 37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards held in Atlanta, GA, July 15-16, 2022.
A native of Lumberton, NC and currently based in Raleigh, NC, Kim Person’s “Journey 2.0” EP was the follow-up to the 2019 “The Journey" album, which peaked at #2 on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart and #25 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. “Journey 2.0” spent six (6) weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart. Kim also earned her inaugural Stellar Award nominations for New Artist of the Year and Contemporary Female Artist of the Year in 2020. In addition, she won the Shirley Caesar Music Outreach Award at the 2019 Lamplighter Awards, sponsored by The Light 103.9 FM (Urban One) in Raleigh, NC.
Follow Kim’s continued journey on social media - FB: @KimPersonMusic and IG: @IamKimPerson. To book Kim for your next event, go to kimpersontheartist.com. You can also find, download, and stream "Speak Life And Live" on your favorite digital music outlet, including Apple Music, iTunes, and Spotify.
