Vacay Bae: Elevating Style, Empowering Women – A Black-Owned, Female-Founded E-Commerce Store

In an exciting debut, Vacay Bae (www.vacaybae.shop), the brainchild of accomplished singer and actress Brenda Nicole Moorer, has officially opened its virtual doors in 2023. A premier online destination, Vacay Bae is set to take fashion by storm, offering exquisite vacation and occasion wear that seamlessly blends sophistication with comfort.