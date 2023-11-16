Principled Technologies Finds That the HP Z8 Fury G5 Workstation PC Can Save Significant Time During Demanding Content-Creation and AI/ML Workflows
Under intensive workloads, the HP Z8 Fury G5 outperformed a previous-generation HP Z8 G4 Workstation PC and a current-gen Lenovo ThinkStation P620 Tower Workstation.
Durham, NC, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Today’s demanding workflows require systems with the power to handle augmented reality, machine learning, content creation tools, and more. And these workloads aren’t going away—as companies prepare for the future, powerful workstations could become even more vital. Principled Technologies (PT) performed an array of tests on the current-generation HP Z8 Fury G5 Workstation PC powered by an Intel Xeon w9-3495X processor; the workstation’s predecessor, the HP Z8 G4 Workstation PC powered by two Intel Xeon Gold 6258R processors; and a current-gen competitor, the Lenovo ThinkStation P620 Tower Workstation powered by an AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX processor. Under CPU- and GPU-intensive benchmarks, the HP Z8 Fury G5 proved that it could help content creators and technical professionals save valuable time. And in AI/ML tests, the HP Z8 Fury G5 processed data at a significantly higher rate.
According to the interactive PDF, “With better performance under intensive creative and graphics workloads, your teams could achieve more with the HP Z8 Fury G5. With less waiting on complicated processes such as renders and simulations, both content creators and technical workers can speed project completion and deliver results they can be proud of, even under tough deadlines... Saving time at any point in the machine learning process can prove invaluable. Our medical 3D imaging, NLP, and computer vision tests show that the HP Z8 Fury G5 classified more samples in less time than the other workstations we tested. With these time savings, scientists, analysts, and engineers could act on valuable insights sooner, integrating them into technologies, diagnoses, or business strategies.”
View the video here: https://facts.pt/V3fSM7G. And learn more from the interactive PDF here: https://facts.pt/OnYw5Oj.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
According to the interactive PDF, “With better performance under intensive creative and graphics workloads, your teams could achieve more with the HP Z8 Fury G5. With less waiting on complicated processes such as renders and simulations, both content creators and technical workers can speed project completion and deliver results they can be proud of, even under tough deadlines... Saving time at any point in the machine learning process can prove invaluable. Our medical 3D imaging, NLP, and computer vision tests show that the HP Z8 Fury G5 classified more samples in less time than the other workstations we tested. With these time savings, scientists, analysts, and engineers could act on valuable insights sooner, integrating them into technologies, diagnoses, or business strategies.”
View the video here: https://facts.pt/V3fSM7G. And learn more from the interactive PDF here: https://facts.pt/OnYw5Oj.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Contact
Principled Technologies, Inc.Contact
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
Categories