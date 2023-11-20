Marco Polo's Trend Compendium to be Held in Rome, Italy, on December 1st & 2nd
The Marco Polo's Trend Compendium 2024, organized by the SCLA, is set for Dec 1-2, 2023, in Rome. It focuses on Sino-Italian collaborations, covering digital era challenges like IP and cross-border legal issues. The event includes networking sessions, expert talks, and a special consultation session. Participants include global legal and business experts, with support from various law firms and business associations.
Rome, Italy, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rome, Italy – Marco Polo's Trend Compendium 2024, organized by the Swiss Chinese Law Association (SCLA), an event celebrating Sino-Italian brand collaborations, is set to take place on December 1 and 2, 2023, at the iconic Piazza Venezia in Rome, Italy. This prestigious gathering is more than just an event; it's a convergence of Italian elegance and Chinese vigor, designed to foster transformative cross-border collaborations and offer unparalleled insights into the evolving global market landscape.
The event symbolizes SCLA's commitment to fostering a platform where entrepreneurs, public officials, and thought leaders can gain in-depth understanding of the evolving global market dynamics, with a special emphasis on the burgeoning Sino-Italian commercial synergy. SCLA's mission is to promote an exchange of cultural insights and legal practices, creating a harmonious environment that supports and enhances international trade.
The Compendium focuses on key areas crucial in the digital era, such as brand protection and intellectual property, market entry legal environment, cross-cultural legal interactions, and more. These sessions aim to navigate the intricate legal interplay between Italy and China, particularly in the realms of trademark, patent, and copyright laws, emphasizing the need for robust protections against IP infringements.
Program highlights include dynamic and collaborative sessions, fostering profound Sino-Italian networking and authentic dialogue. These interactions are not just discussions but an opportunity to establish meaningful connections with legal and industrial pioneers from China and Italy. Additionally, attendees will have access to cutting-edge Sino-Italian research insights, presenting groundbreaking findings from the legal and industrial sectors of both nations.
The Marco Polo's Trend Compendium 2024 is set to be a gathering of not only individual experts but also representatives from renowned institutions, enhancing the depth and scope of the event. Invitations have been extended to ICLA Italy, Emerald Foundry, LawFed BRSA, and Della Rotonda & di Nuzzo, bringing their unique legal and commercial expertise to the table. Corporations like Bosch and organizations such as the EU-China Business Association and Peking University HSBC Business School are also invited, contributing to the rich tapestry of international business and academic insights. Legal insights will be further enriched by the participation of Liangma Law Firm. The event will also see participation from significant governmental and trade bodies such as the Rome City Council's International Relationship Directorate, ICE - Italian Trade Agency, the Ministry for Enterprises and Made in Italy, and the Rome Chamber of Commerce. The diplomatic angle will be represented by the Embassy of the PRC in Italy - Commercial Office, alongside various bilateral chambers of commerce and associations like the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Italy, Italian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, China-Italy Chamber of Commerce, Italy China Council Foundation, Italy-China Association, Entrepreneurs' Association Italy-China, and ANGI – New Sino-Italian Generation Association, all bringing a wealth of experience in fostering Sino-Italian relations.
Esteemed speakers include Bernardo Cartoni, Director of SCLA Rome Office; Philip Hackett, KC, SCLA Director of International Collaboration; Dominik Gałkowski, Managing Partner at Kubas Kos Gałkowski, Poland; Serena Silvestri of Studio Legale Silvestri; Daniela Della Rosa, Partner at Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle, Milan; Hermann Knott, Partner at Kunz Law, Germany; and many more from various countries such as China, Spain, and Italy. These speakers bring diverse expertise and perspectives, contributing significantly to the discourse on cross-border collaborations and legal frameworks.
Adding to this enriching experience, SCLA will conduct a "Meet Your Expert" session on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the Sheraton Hotel Parco de’ Medici. This session offers attendees personalized one-on-one consultations with eminent professionals, carefully selected by SCLA, for expert advice on investment, trade-related issues, and global commerce.
The event is jointly supported and co-operated by Silvestri Law Firm, YBW Global Network of Lawyers and Experts, Curtis Law Firm and Beijing Jin’an Trend Co.Ltd.
Contact Information: For more information on the event, please visit the Marco Polo Trends 2024 Annual Conference (Https://Rome.scla.world ).
The event symbolizes SCLA's commitment to fostering a platform where entrepreneurs, public officials, and thought leaders can gain in-depth understanding of the evolving global market dynamics, with a special emphasis on the burgeoning Sino-Italian commercial synergy. SCLA's mission is to promote an exchange of cultural insights and legal practices, creating a harmonious environment that supports and enhances international trade.
The Compendium focuses on key areas crucial in the digital era, such as brand protection and intellectual property, market entry legal environment, cross-cultural legal interactions, and more. These sessions aim to navigate the intricate legal interplay between Italy and China, particularly in the realms of trademark, patent, and copyright laws, emphasizing the need for robust protections against IP infringements.
Program highlights include dynamic and collaborative sessions, fostering profound Sino-Italian networking and authentic dialogue. These interactions are not just discussions but an opportunity to establish meaningful connections with legal and industrial pioneers from China and Italy. Additionally, attendees will have access to cutting-edge Sino-Italian research insights, presenting groundbreaking findings from the legal and industrial sectors of both nations.
The Marco Polo's Trend Compendium 2024 is set to be a gathering of not only individual experts but also representatives from renowned institutions, enhancing the depth and scope of the event. Invitations have been extended to ICLA Italy, Emerald Foundry, LawFed BRSA, and Della Rotonda & di Nuzzo, bringing their unique legal and commercial expertise to the table. Corporations like Bosch and organizations such as the EU-China Business Association and Peking University HSBC Business School are also invited, contributing to the rich tapestry of international business and academic insights. Legal insights will be further enriched by the participation of Liangma Law Firm. The event will also see participation from significant governmental and trade bodies such as the Rome City Council's International Relationship Directorate, ICE - Italian Trade Agency, the Ministry for Enterprises and Made in Italy, and the Rome Chamber of Commerce. The diplomatic angle will be represented by the Embassy of the PRC in Italy - Commercial Office, alongside various bilateral chambers of commerce and associations like the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Italy, Italian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, China-Italy Chamber of Commerce, Italy China Council Foundation, Italy-China Association, Entrepreneurs' Association Italy-China, and ANGI – New Sino-Italian Generation Association, all bringing a wealth of experience in fostering Sino-Italian relations.
Esteemed speakers include Bernardo Cartoni, Director of SCLA Rome Office; Philip Hackett, KC, SCLA Director of International Collaboration; Dominik Gałkowski, Managing Partner at Kubas Kos Gałkowski, Poland; Serena Silvestri of Studio Legale Silvestri; Daniela Della Rosa, Partner at Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle, Milan; Hermann Knott, Partner at Kunz Law, Germany; and many more from various countries such as China, Spain, and Italy. These speakers bring diverse expertise and perspectives, contributing significantly to the discourse on cross-border collaborations and legal frameworks.
Adding to this enriching experience, SCLA will conduct a "Meet Your Expert" session on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the Sheraton Hotel Parco de’ Medici. This session offers attendees personalized one-on-one consultations with eminent professionals, carefully selected by SCLA, for expert advice on investment, trade-related issues, and global commerce.
The event is jointly supported and co-operated by Silvestri Law Firm, YBW Global Network of Lawyers and Experts, Curtis Law Firm and Beijing Jin’an Trend Co.Ltd.
Contact Information: For more information on the event, please visit the Marco Polo Trends 2024 Annual Conference (Https://Rome.scla.world ).
Contact
SCLAContact
Julia Saxer
+41228860888
https://rome.scla.wolrd
Julia Saxer
+41228860888
https://rome.scla.wolrd
Categories