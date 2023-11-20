Marco Polo's Trend Compendium to be Held in Rome, Italy, on December 1st & 2nd

The Marco Polo's Trend Compendium 2024, organized by the SCLA, is set for Dec 1-2, 2023, in Rome. It focuses on Sino-Italian collaborations, covering digital era challenges like IP and cross-border legal issues. The event includes networking sessions, expert talks, and a special consultation session. Participants include global legal and business experts, with support from various law firms and business associations.