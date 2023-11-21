Principled Technologies Compares the HP Elite Mini 800 G9 Desktop PC to the Apple Mac Mini in Their Latest Study

In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies (PT) found that the HP Elite Mini 800 G9 powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core processor was available at a 28.1 percent lower cost, achieved an up to 16.7 percent higher WebXPRT 4 score, took up 20.0 percent less space, and offered a greater variety of ports than the Apple Mac mini with an Apple M2 Pro processor.