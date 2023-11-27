San Juan Regional Medical Center Introduces Endolumik’s Novel Fluorescent Device to New Mexico
Endolumik introduces the FDA-approved Gastric Calibration Tube at San Juan Regional Medical Center for New Mexico's first fluorescent-guided bariatric surgery. Dr. Philip Ernest praises its pivotal role in improving safety and visualization in robotic procedures, aligning with the hospital's tech-driven safety initiatives. Invented by Dr. Nova Szoka, the device addresses safety and performance concerns, reflecting a collaborative push to expand access to advanced bariatric solutions.
Farmington, NM, November 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Endolumik, an innovator in minimally-invasive surgical devices, announced another breakthrough procedure. Dr. Philip Ernest and Dr. James Boyd, General and Bariatric Surgeons at San Juan Regional Medical Center, performed the first ever fluorescent guided bariatric surgery in the state of New Mexico, using the company’s new Endolumik Gastric Calibration Tube.
Endolumik’s innovative surgical tool recently received 510(k) authorization as the first device ever through the FDA’s Safer TEchnology Program, or STEP. According to the FDA, the STEP program is for devices that are "reasonably expected to significantly improve the safety of currently available treatments." The NIR fluorescence of the Endolumik device is designed to help surgeons avoid adverse events that can be caused by poor visualization. This will help make it the safest calibration tube available.
“At San Juan Regional Medical Center, our commitment is to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge technology with surgical procedures to enhance safety and overall outcomes. Notably, Endolumik stands out as the sole FDA-approved sizing instrument for bariatric surgery recognized as a safety device,” said Dr. Ernest, Director of the Metabolic and Bariatric Institute at San Juan Regional Medical Center. “Incorporating Endolumik into our robotic bariatric surgeries represents a significant advancement in patient safety, contributing to excellent results. We are enthusiastic about adopting a product that aligns with the overarching goals of our surgical program. This integration of advanced technology underscores our dedication to providing the highest standard of care to our patients.”
The device was invented by another bariatric surgeon, Dr. Nova Szoka, FACS, FASMBS, specifically to improve safety and performance in these procedures. The company is excited to be using the technology to help bring safe procedures to populations that often don’t have access to quality metabolic care. Endolumik CEO Mara McFadden notes, “We are proud to be partnering with innovators like San Juan Regional Medical Center to help give access to the best technology to as many patients as possible.”
San Juan Regional Medical Center recently launched its Metabolic and Bariatric Institute to help bring much needed bariatric surgery services to a traditionally underserved patient population. The Institute accepted its first patients this summer providing both surgical and medical options to help patients achieve their weight loss goals and improve their overall health and wellness.
Endolumik is a medical device company developing novel tools for laparoscopic surgery. Its patented fluorescence guided surgical tools are designed to help make minimally invasive surgical procedures safer and more effective. Learn more at www.endolumik.com.
San Juan Regional Medical Center is a non-profit, acute care hospital and Level III Trauma Center with 198 licensed beds. Better is our mission, improving lives through personalized health and care. As a sole community provider in San Juan County, we deliver a remarkable range of highly personalized and specialized healthcare services to the people of the entire Four Corners region. San Juan Regional Medical Center is accredited by DNV. More information is available at sanjuanregional.com.
