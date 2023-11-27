San Juan Regional Medical Center Introduces Endolumik’s Novel Fluorescent Device to New Mexico

Endolumik introduces the FDA-approved Gastric Calibration Tube at San Juan Regional Medical Center for New Mexico's first fluorescent-guided bariatric surgery. Dr. Philip Ernest praises its pivotal role in improving safety and visualization in robotic procedures, aligning with the hospital's tech-driven safety initiatives. Invented by Dr. Nova Szoka, the device addresses safety and performance concerns, reflecting a collaborative push to expand access to advanced bariatric solutions.