Principled Technologies Releases New Report Showing That IT Admins Can Deploy Operating Systems and Drivers to PCs with a Single Process Regardless of Processor

Principled Technologies (PT) compared the time and effort to deploy operating systems on laptops with AMD and laptops with Intel processors using two different management approaches. They were able to use the same deployment process on AMD processor-powered systems and Intel processor-powered systems, finding that the deployments took them the same amount of time.