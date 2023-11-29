Miss Grass Launches "Faces of Cannabis" to Dismantle Harmful Stereotypes of the Cannabis Community
Following their recent product launch in the Empire State, the women-owned cannabis brand continues their advocacy mission in the Big Apple with New York's first-ever cannabis portrait gallery aimed at dismantling harmful consumer stereotypes.
New York, NY, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Miss Grass, a leading women-owned cannabis brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of their groundbreaking advocacy campaign, "Faces of Cannabis," in partnership with purpose-driven cannabis dispensary Union Square Travel Agency (USQTA).
Debuting with a two-week pop-up gallery at USQTA’s former location, the campaign confronts the stereotypes caused by over 90 years of racially-fueled propaganda and media bias that continue causing real harm to cannabis consumers—particularly Black and Brown communities who bear the disproportionate burdens of the War on Drugs (Cummings, Ramirez, 2022).
Through a diverse array of portraiture and compelling narratives from New York cannabis consumers, "Faces of Cannabis" provides a platform for the wider community to advocate for normalization and share their personal experiences with the plant.
Gallery visitors can add their own face to the mission by stepping into the onsite portrait studio. Nationwide, people can join the cause by sharing their face and story on social with #facesof????.
Gallery Details:
Location: 62 E 13th Street NY, NY (Union Square Travel Agency’s former spot)
Dates: December 6-20, 2023
Time: 12PM-8PM Daily
Attendees (21+) can reserve a free visit to the gallery at facesofcannabis.eventbrite.com. Walk-ins are also welcome with registration at the door.
About Miss Grass
Miss Grass is on a mission to help the world "Get Good at Weed." Their content and products are made to enhance the moment. To help you connect with your inner and outer world for the expansion of both. And to empower their community to make the right choices for their life, health, and wellbeing—all in the spirit of conscious consumption.
For more information on Miss Grass and their products, please visit missgrass.com
About Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store
The Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store, is a purpose-driven cannabis dispensary that redirects more than half of all proceeds to the not for profit, The Doe Fund. We are a New York birthed company that believes in the legalization of cannabis, and that the cannabis industry should help to repair the damage done by the War on Drugs. We are New Yorkers who are committed to giving back. We support BIPOC and woman-owned brands. We hire formerly incarcerated and legacy operators with support from our community partners. We also believe that a cannabis dispensary should serve a diverse clientele and a discerning customer who values quality and consumption. We celebrate design, innovation, and education, and want to create spaces that can help transport all those who visit – to a better world and a higher plane of consciousness.
Debuting with a two-week pop-up gallery at USQTA’s former location, the campaign confronts the stereotypes caused by over 90 years of racially-fueled propaganda and media bias that continue causing real harm to cannabis consumers—particularly Black and Brown communities who bear the disproportionate burdens of the War on Drugs (Cummings, Ramirez, 2022).
Through a diverse array of portraiture and compelling narratives from New York cannabis consumers, "Faces of Cannabis" provides a platform for the wider community to advocate for normalization and share their personal experiences with the plant.
Gallery visitors can add their own face to the mission by stepping into the onsite portrait studio. Nationwide, people can join the cause by sharing their face and story on social with #facesof????.
Gallery Details:
Location: 62 E 13th Street NY, NY (Union Square Travel Agency’s former spot)
Dates: December 6-20, 2023
Time: 12PM-8PM Daily
Attendees (21+) can reserve a free visit to the gallery at facesofcannabis.eventbrite.com. Walk-ins are also welcome with registration at the door.
About Miss Grass
Miss Grass is on a mission to help the world "Get Good at Weed." Their content and products are made to enhance the moment. To help you connect with your inner and outer world for the expansion of both. And to empower their community to make the right choices for their life, health, and wellbeing—all in the spirit of conscious consumption.
For more information on Miss Grass and their products, please visit missgrass.com
About Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store
The Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store, is a purpose-driven cannabis dispensary that redirects more than half of all proceeds to the not for profit, The Doe Fund. We are a New York birthed company that believes in the legalization of cannabis, and that the cannabis industry should help to repair the damage done by the War on Drugs. We are New Yorkers who are committed to giving back. We support BIPOC and woman-owned brands. We hire formerly incarcerated and legacy operators with support from our community partners. We also believe that a cannabis dispensary should serve a diverse clientele and a discerning customer who values quality and consumption. We celebrate design, innovation, and education, and want to create spaces that can help transport all those who visit – to a better world and a higher plane of consciousness.
Contact
Miss GrassContact
Noah Sacksteder
419-419-8347
missgrass.com
Noah Sacksteder
419-419-8347
missgrass.com
Multimedia
Categories