3SET Presents Atlanta Firefly: A Fusion of Art and Technology in an Enchanting Evening Event
Atlanta, Thursday, December 14, 2023: 3SET proudly presents Atlanta Firefly, the seventh installment in its Atlanta-based, tech-centric artist showcase series. This edition introduces a house band, further amplifying the event's unique magic.
Atlanta, GA, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Atlanta Firefly event, presented by 3set and powered by Payken, features a lineup of artists who redefine genres, creating an unforgettable auditory journey. The performers include Charity Nicole, Hommeboy, Lord D’Andre, Adrenalin Sound, and the house band DNA.
Legacy Venue:
"Mom Said It's Fine" sets the stage for Atlanta Firefly, providing a unique atmosphere that complements the eclectic artworks and inspiring performances.
Digitized Drinks and Exclusive Access:
Atlanta Firefly introduces an innovative mixology experience, with cocktails crafted by the event's performers. Each signature beverage, infused with the artists' preferred spirits, also offers guests exclusive access to unreleased songs, enhancing their connection with the performances.
Blockchain Innovation:
Payken, a pioneering blockchain solution, enhances Atlanta Firefly by enabling secure and transparent transactions. This technology offers artists a novel way to engage with fans, underscoring the event's commitment to innovation.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, December 14
Time: 8:00 PM
Venue: Mom Said It’s Fine
Address: 74 Lower Alabama St. #72
Tickets: $20
Interactive Ticketing:
The event features an interactive ticketing process, where attendees can secure their spots through a unique QR code system, embodying the essence of Atlanta Firefly.
About 3SET:
3SET is at the forefront of a tech-centric artist development series in Atlanta, dedicated to revolutionizing the music industry by redefining how art is experienced.
About Payken:
Payken, a leading Black-owned blockchain solution, is reshaping the narrative for payment processing across industries. As the primary payment partner for 3set, Payken offers a secure, blockchain-backed platform for artists to connect with their audience.
Contact
JR Ford
408-666-4685
https://payken.io
