Dog Spelled Backwards: A Film About Shelter Dogs and the Man They Saved to Debut at Slamdance 2024

Good boy. Jump into the back of Tim’s Subaru and take a ride to the shelter. You’ll fall in love with the dedicated shelter professionals, the loving underdogs they care for every day and the man they saved. For Tim, musician turned dog trainer-filmmaker, it’s a calling to work with the dogs who occupy the American shelter system and get them into forever homes. Through hard work, laughs, and difficult conversations, “Dog Spelled Backwards” reveals the depths of the souls of dog and human.