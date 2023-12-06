Dog Spelled Backwards: A Film About Shelter Dogs and the Man They Saved to Debut at Slamdance 2024
Good boy. Jump into the back of Tim’s Subaru and take a ride to the shelter. You’ll fall in love with the dedicated shelter professionals, the loving underdogs they care for every day and the man they saved. For Tim, musician turned dog trainer-filmmaker, it’s a calling to work with the dogs who occupy the American shelter system and get them into forever homes. Through hard work, laughs, and difficult conversations, “Dog Spelled Backwards” reveals the depths of the souls of dog and human.
Hampton Bays, NY, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Musician turned dog trainer, Tim Almeida CPDT-KA / FDM, takes center stage at the 2024 Slamdance Film Festival in Park City, Utah in January with the debut of his captivating project, "Dog Spelled Backwards." The social impact film and content series features Tim, a rising star in canine behavior, the lovable dogs he trains within the shelter system, and the dedicated, compelling personalities among the shelter workforce.
With his longtime creative brother in arms, film Director Richie “Abstrak” Soto, these two former professional breakdancers team up once again to give festival goers a first hand account of life in the shelters. “Dog Spelled Backwards" follows Almeida's mission to tell compelling stories that inspire change. “As you might derive from the title, our dogs can help us become better to each other, call it God or what you will but I've seen it and I’m excited to share it,” says Almeida who has spent the last five years working in shelters, helping dogs become more fit for adoption.
The film debut at Slamdance will also kick off his groundbreaking, social impact “Shelter to Shelter'' campaign aimed at raising awareness of shelter dogs and professionals, improving adoptability of shelter animals through training, and exploring the mental health benefits of the relationship between human and dog. “Helping dogs and their people is my calling and while there’s a lot of work to do, specifically in the shelters, there’s also a lot of beauty to share from the shelter community,” says the private dog trainer and first time film festival selectee.
Almeida and Soto are developing a suite of branded content addressing dog behavioral training and advocating for improvements in the shelter system. Tim's message extends beyond Slamdance and into social and streaming platforms to spread awareness about these remarkable animals. According to Matt Beisner, Host of Dog: Impossible, Disney +, “Tim Almeida has a gift, the ability to see dogs for who they are. You can’t help but watch his work, because he can’t help watching how the dogs work in him.”
More information about "Dog Spelled Backwards," the Slamdance film trailer and Tim Almeida's "Shelter to Shelter" mission kick-off is available at: http://www.trainingwithtim.net/slamdance.
About the Filmmakers:
Producer and star of the film Tim Almeida is a black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu and weaves a theme of curious contemplation into all of his endeavors. Tim strives to make a positive impact on the lives of all who cross his path, including sheltered dogs and those who dedicate their time to their well-being. "Dog Spelled Backwards" is the latest addition to his lengthy creative portfolio, reflecting his commitment to storytelling with purpose and promise.
Director Richie "Abstrak" Soto is a versatile artist originating from Brooklyn, NY, celebrated for his expertise in B-boy Dance. Beyond his foundation in dance and poetry, he has unveiled a latent talent for video creation, immersing himself in the world of docuseries production. He's made significant contributions to projects that achieved notable success, generating up to 2 million dollars per launch. Demonstrating adeptness in crafting cinema-like trailers, episodic content, social media engagement, and promotional strategies, Richie excels in bringing narratives to life through visual storytelling.
About Slamdance:
Slamdance is a film festival that celebrates independent cinema and emerging talent. Founded in 1995, it provides a platform for filmmakers to showcase their work outside the commercial mainstream. "Dog Spelled Backwards" joins the prestigious lineup at the 2024 Slamdance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. More information is available at: https://slamdance.com.
For media inquiries:
Michael LeFort
Associate Producer
A Dog Named Dougie Productions
michael.lefort@gmail.com
347-526-1710
