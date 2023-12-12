SolarCraft Brightens Bluerock Vineyards with Sustainable Solar Energy System in Alexander Valley

SolarCraft, serving Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, announces the completion of 49 kW solar energy system at Bluerock Vineyards, nestled in the beautiful Alexander Valley of Sonoma County. This collaboration marks a significant stride for Bluerock Vineyards towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.