TrialX Partners with The Michael J. Fox Foundation to Power Its Parkinson’s Clinical Trial Finder
To increase accessibility of information for individuals and families affected by Parkinson’s disease.
New York, NY, January 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TrialX, a leader in building enterprise patient recruitment and remote clinical research data collection platforms, announces a partnership with The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF), an organization dedicated to empowering individuals affected by Parkinson's disease. The collaboration aims to enhance the availability and access to clinical trial information for the Parkinson's community.
“Matching and connecting patients to clinical trials still poses significant hurdles, and we are committed to developing innovative patient-centric solutions to tackle the challenges faced by the clinical trial industry. We are proud to support The Michael J. Fox Foundation in its mission to provide state-of-the-art online clinical study matching capabilities to its global community,” says Paul Donnelly, CSO, TrialX. TrialX’s enterprise recruitment platform was selected to power the Fox Trial Finder, a critical tool for Parkinson’s patients, care partners and other volunteers to access and navigate clinical trial information.
Using Fox Trial Finder, individuals interested in participating in research can find personalized results based on their location and health history using an AI-based guided search process. They can also sign up to receive updates from The Michael J. Fox Foundation and alerts regarding future studies for which they may be eligible. Once a study is listed on clinicaltrials.gov with a status of "recruiting,” it will automatically appear on Fox Trial Finder. Moreover, study coordinators and/or investigators looking to manage referrals from potential participants can set up a Fox Trial Finder account.
"Research volunteers are critical partners in our efforts to uncover new disease insights and accelerate development of new treatments. Our Foundation builds on-ramps for people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones to get involved in studies that need them,” said Maggie Kuhl, MJFF Vice President of Research Engagement. “Through our partnership with TrialX, Fox Trial Finder connects participants with the right studies for them, speeding trial recruitment and thereby the findings that will drive toward new therapies and better quality of life for the Parkinson’s community.”
“We look forward to enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of clinical trial information for the global Parkinson's community of around 7-10 million people by collaborating with The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research,” said Donnelly.
About TrialX
TrialX is a clinical research and space health informatics company headquartered in New York City. From launching the first clinical trials app on Google Health in 2008, to powering online patient recruitment and research data collection for space missions, TrialX is on a mission to facilitate One Billion Health Research Contributions. Through innovative technology and a commitment to enhancing patient outcomes, TrialX bridges the gap between patients and researchers, fostering collaboration and propelling medical innovation. TrialX products include an award-winning patient recruitment management platform), a remote research data collection (ePRO/eCOA) platform and an online talk show, all designed to facilitate collection, analysis, and dissemination of clinical research data across web, mobile or stand-alone devices. TrialX products are used by Top 5 Pharma and other clinical trial sponsors, leading academic medical centers such as the University of Pennsylvania, New York Langone School of Medicine, Indiana University CTSI, Northwestern University, and patient advocacy groups such as the Alzheimer’s Association and the Global Lyme Alliance. To learn more, visit https://trialx.com/.
