Homeless Charity Aided by Mystery School Donations
Toronto centr for elder homless men gets $20G gift plus tents, coats and other items for warmth from Modern Mystery School International.
Toronto, Canada, December 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elder unhoused men in Toronto are getting a holiday boost from an international organization that promotes methods of healing the self and the world through a lump-sum financial donation along with tents, boots, coats and hand warmers.
Haven Toronto accepted the gifts last week from the Modern Mystery School International, whose world headquarters is in “The Six,” along with a check for $20,000. The school has provided other help to The Hav in the past, including funds for a program that provides clients with free dental services.
Haven Toronto is a drop-in center for homeless, marginally housed and socially isolated men can feel safe, cultivate friendships, and become part of a community. Associates of the school are also volunteering to serve meals at the center, where demand is especially heavy during the winter holidays.
Natasha Wakaruk, Haven Toronto’s Operations and Finance Director, said the gifts will go a long way toward helping the organization’s clients, noting that the population the group serves is highly vulnerable, especially with winter fully arrived.
Dave and Franca Lanyon of the school’s leadership expressed thanks to Haven Toronto for allowing them the privilege of assisting with what they see as a crucial mission.
“It brings us a lot of joy and fills our hearts and our souls and our spirits with wonderful, good feelings, to be in partnership with them to help men in need,” Dave Lanyon said. “The world is so full of suffering, and this allows us to ease some of that by helping those trapped by their circumstances.”
“It warms my heart to know that we can do this and provide some hope,” Franca Lanyon said. “We’re glad they can get the warm feeling of knowingness that they are cared for.”
CUTLINE 1 Natasha Wakaruk, Haven Toronto’s Operations and Finance Director, accepts $20,000 donation from Modern Mystery School International’s leadership team Dave Lanyon (left) and Franca Lanyon (right), at the school’s headquarters in Etobicoke, Ont., Dec. 20, 2023. They are standing amid other gifts from the school including coats and other warm weather gear for the unhoused elder men Haven Toronto serves. (Courtesy Modern Mystery School, all permissions for use granted).
Contact:
John DeSantis
(985) 413-9889
