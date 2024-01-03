Bench International Enters Into Ground Breaking Strategic Alliance with Ashton Tweed
First of Its Kind Alliance Extends Mutual Service Offerings to Better Serve Clients
San Diego, CA, January 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bench International, a leading global executive search firm, announces a "first of its kind" strategic alliance with Ashton Tweed, the east coast-based life sciences leader in interim talent placement and retained search. This strategic alliance is a unique symbiotic relationship that brings additional resources and service offerings to each company’s client base.
Bench International is a woman-founded executive search firm with a 49-year history serving the Life Science and Healthcare sectors. The firm is also a renowned expert in diversity recruitment at the board and executive level, as well as in R&D leadership. In early 2021, Bench International launched the Bank of Womenâ, which now hosts 1,000+ Ready-Now women leaders for management, C-suite and board positions.
“On behalf of our clients, I am thrilled to enter into this unique alliance with Ashton Tweed to complement our deep experience in C-suite and board recruiting to now include fractional executive hires, serving the expanding needs of our clients, particularly at this fragile economic time,” said DeeDee DeMan, Chairman and CEO of Bench International. “Our two companies share a culture of ‘patients first’ and an affinity for the end result – Ready-Now leaders, leading to improved patient outcomes.”
Ashton Tweed is a boutique retained search firm as well as a pioneer in the employment concept of interim talent for the life sciences industry. Over the past 20 years, Ashton Tweed has developed the industry’s first Life Sciences Talent Bank of 70,000+ industry experts with appropriate skills to serve the entire life sciences continuum of discovery through commercialization.
“Bench is a recognized leader in diversity hiring and placing women on boards. We are excited to bring board recruitment skills as a highly impactful capability to our clients, as well as Bench’s unique talent mapping capabilities,” said Ashton Tweed co-founders Jim Rudman and Jordan Warshafsky. “In turn, we are able to provide Bench’s clients with a broad talent pool at the management and executive levels in addition to the flexibility and versatility of our Interim Talent program.”
About Bench International
Bench International is a woman-founded executive search firm with a 49-year history serving the Life Science and Healthcare sectors. The firm is also one of the most renowned experts in diversity recruitment at the board and executive level, as well as in R&D leadership. Bench’s scorecard reflects over $150 billion in successful client exits, a 98% project completion record, with a 75% retention for five or more years. Over 50% of hires in the last five years meet diversity standards. With headquarters in San Diego, California, and satellite offices in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, Bench is One Global Team, No Borders, No Boundaries and One Global Budget, thus mitigating internally competitive offices. For more information, visit www.benchinternational.com.
About Ashton Tweed
Ashton Tweed, founded in 2004, is a boutique retained executive search firm as well as a pioneer in the employment concept of interim talent for the life sciences industry, providing highly qualified candidates to address our clients’ urgent business needs. The Ashton Tweed Life Sciences Talent Bank is the first of its kind for the life sciences industry, deploying life sciences industry experts with appropriate skills to serve the entire life sciences continuum from discovery through commercialization. The Ashton Tweed leadership team is comprised of executives with diverse life sciences and human capital backgrounds able to understand your business needs on a granular level. For more information, visit www.ashtontweed.com.
