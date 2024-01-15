Prevarian Companies and Voyages Start Construction on the First New Behavioral Health Hospital in Dallas in 40 Years

The Prevarian Companies, a Dallas-based healthcare real estate developer, has started construction on a state-of-the-art 72-bed hospital with Voyages Behavioral Health, an affiliate of national healthcare provider PAM Health. Addressing a lack of services in the market area, Voyages Behavioral Health of Dallas will improve access to inpatient acute psychiatric services for adolescents, adults, and older adult patients while supporting surrounding acute care hospitals.