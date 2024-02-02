New Principled Technologies Study Demonstrates the Benefits of Backing Up and Restoring Data with a Dell PowerProtect Data Manager Appliance
In a variety of test scenarios, the Dell PowerProtect Data Manager Appliance with Transparent Snapshots using the Light Weight Delta (LWD) service saved time backing up and restoring data, used less physical capacity, and consumed less power compared to a similarly sized competitor.
Durham, NC, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Backing up and restoring data is essential for any business—the process plays a pivotal role in ensuring business continuity in the event of data compromise. With a fast backup and recovery solution, businesses can minimize the duration of these processes, which can help them align with business demands and meet service-level agreements (SLAs). Principled Technologies (PT) tested two competing backup solutions: the Dell PowerProtect Data Manager Appliance with Transparent Snapshots using the Light Weight Delta (LWD) service vs. a similarly sized competitor solution, which they referred to as “Vendor X,” using Vendor X’s management software and the VMware vStorage API for Data Proctection using the network block device (NBD) transport mode.
Among other time savings and benefits, PT found that the Dell PowerProtect Data Manager Appliance backed up 500 VMs in 49 percent less time, completed 6 days of incremental backups in 59 percent less time, and restored a large (530GB) VM in 54 percent less time than the Vendor X solution. The Dell solution also used 51 percent less physical capacity after processing 504 TB of logical data and consumed up to 65 percent less power.
According to the report, “The Dell PowerProtect Data Manager Appliance with Transparent Snapshots delivered a faster initial backup of 500 VMs than the Vendor X solution, backing up the VMs within an overnight backup window—something the Vendor X solution could not do. The PowerProtect Data Manager Appliance also delivered faster incremental backups and a faster VM restore than the solution from Vendor X, which used a traditional transport mode (NBD). The Dell solution consumed less power, too, during both backup and restore scenarios. Our results show that the Dell PowerProtect Data Manager Appliance with Transparent Snapshots backs up and restores data while also helping your bottom line and carbon footprint by consuming less power, making it a good solution for your data protection needs.”
To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/ju7BxdN or see the infographic at https://facts.pt/QhEPZZ4.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
