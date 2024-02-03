Men Having Babies Adds Atlanta to Its 2024 Conference Lineup in Collaboration with Black and Southern LGBTQ+ Organizations

On February 23-25, 2024, the nonprofit Men Having Babies (MHB) is teaming with the LGBTQ Institute and additional regional nonprofits to bring to Atlanta its internationally acclaimed Surrogacy Conference & Gay Parenting Expo. It will be MHB’s fifth United States destination, joining long-running conferences in New York, Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, and San Francisco, as well as Brussels and Berlin in Europe.