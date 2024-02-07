Renowned British Gardener, Charles Dowding, to Headline Murray Fest Midwest in Webster City, Iowa

McMurray Hatchery is proud to announce renowned British gardener, Charles Dowding, will headline Murray Fest Midwest homesteading conference and festival in Webster City, Iowa, in June 2024. Murray Fest Midwest is Iowa's premier poultry, gardening, and homesteading festival. Learn from leading experts for two full days across four stages. Each evening, relax and enjoy live music and entertainment featuring Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Rory Feek. Visit MurrayFestMidwest.com to order tickets.