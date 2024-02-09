Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes Vice President, Small Business Relationship Manager Phyllis Valentino
Spencer Savings Bank has appointed Phyllis Valentino as Vice President, Small Business Relationship Manager. She assumes the role within the Bank’s Small Business Finance division, which was recently launched this past year and is experiencing great success.
Elmwood Park, NJ, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank, one of New Jersey’s leading community banks, is pleased to welcome Phyllis Valentino as a Vice President, Small Business Relationship Manager. She assumes the role within the Bank’s Small Business Finance division, which was recently launched this past year and is experiencing great success. The division implemented new small business lending products while ensuring the bank’s strong credit culture is maintained.
In her new role at Spencer, Valentino will be focusing on servicing clients’ business banking and business lending needs. She is focused on developing strong relationships with business customers, across New Jersey, and providing them with a superior client experience.
“We are pleased to welcome Phyllis to our Commercial Banking team and look forward to growing our business portfolio with her,” stated Sergio Musacchio, Senior Vice President and Small Business Finance Director. “Phyllis is a strong leader with an extensive background in helping business owners succeed. She also has excellent coaching and mentoring experience. She is passionate about what she does and a highly motivated individual which will serve our clients very well.”
Valentino brings almost 20 years of banking industry experience to Spencer’s Small Business Finance division. Prior to joining Spencer, she held various leadership positions at large financial institutions as well as worked at a brokerage on Wall Street. A Brooklyn, N.Y. native, she currently resides in Warren County, NJ with her family. She enjoys spending much of her free time with her two children as well as working with and connecting with a variety of nonprofits in the community.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has about $4 billion in total assets and operates 27 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
Contact
Categories